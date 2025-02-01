Trump hits China, Mexico and Canada with tariffs

Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·2 min read
Trump staring up and frowning in front of yellow background
Trump had threatened to impose major tariffs upon taking office [Getty Images]

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on all goods imported from America's three largest trading partners, China, Mexico and Canada.

Trump said the US would impose tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China. Canadian energy faces a lower 10% tariff.

He had threatened to impose the import taxes if the three countries did not address his concerns about illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Together, the trio accounted for more than 40% of imports into the US last year.

"Today's tariff announcement is necessary to hold China, Mexico, and Canada accountable for their promises to halt the flood of poisonous drugs into the United States," the White House said in a statement on X on Saturday.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl."

China has warned against protectionism as Trump's return to the presidency renews the threat of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

China's vice-premier Ding Xuexiang told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month that his country was looking for a "win-win" solution to trade tensions and wanted to expand its imports.

Canada and Mexico have said that they would respond to US tariffs on their goods with measures of their own, while also seeking to assure Washington that they were taking action to address concerns about their US borders.

In a bid to avoid the tariffs altogether, Ottawa had promised to implement C$1.3bn ($900m; £700m) of new security measures along its US border.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to address the media on Saturday evening.

Tariffs on Canada come into effect on Tuesday.

Explaining why it was targeting its top trading partners, the White House said Mexican cartels were responsible for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

It said tariffs on Canada would remain until it "cooperates with the US against drug traffickers and on border security".

Lastly, it said "China plays the central role in the fentanyl crisis" with exports of the lethal synthetic painkiller.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

