Trump hits grocery costs, inflation at North Carolina campaign stop as Harris gains ground

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump zeroed in on inflation and the cost of living during a speech in North Carolina on Wednesday, focusing on an issue Republicans are confident in as Vice President Kamala Harris gained ground in new polling ahead of her convention next week.

Trump, who spent months knocking President Joe Biden for his handling of the economy and U.S. southern border, shifted his attack to Harris during the address in a battleground state he barely won in 2020.

Describing Harris and Biden as "a team," Trump also hit Democratic officials over crime and foreign policy while downplaying Harris' surge less than a month after she joined the race and a week before she formally accepts her party's nomination in Chicago.

Here's what you need to know about the former president's campaign stop:

Harris gains ground

Since Biden withdrew and endorsed his vice president last month, Harris looks like she's erased at least some of the polling leads that Trump had built up after his debate performance against the incumbent president on June 27.

The Cook Political Report reported Wednesday that Harris is ahead of Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona, and tied with him another key state, Georgia.

Still, Harris didn't beat out Trump in every section of the poll. Trump in the survey led the vice president by 6 points when respondents were asked about who would best handle costs and inflation for the country.

The survey also found that 49% of swing state voters said they were more worried about Harris setting economy policy. In May, 55% said the same about Biden.

Inflation remains a concern

Trump visited North Carolina amid evidence that one of his most central issues – inflation – may be slowing.

The Labor Department announced Wednesday that the 12-month inflation rate had fallen to 2.9%, its lowest level since 2021. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2%. Food prices were up 2.2% on the year. Energy prices were up 1.1%, and gasoline prices were down.

In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said the latest inflation report proves that the "Biden-Harris" economic policies are "delivering on their promise to lower costs and bolster the economy from the bottom up and middle out so that every American family can thrive."

But in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump stressed the rising cost of living throughout the "Biden-Harris" administration, as well as how Americans are feeling about their wallets. He vowed to lower a host of costs, from taxes to monthly bills, issues the former president has long addressed since his first White House bid.

A Gallup survey earlier this year found that, for the third year in a row, the percentage of Americans who say inflation or the cost of living are the most important financial problem for their families reached new highs.

But what does that mean for the rest of an already unique election? From groceries and gas to rent and other expenses, debates over the economy aren't going anywhere in 2024. One of the fiercest fights between Harris and Trump will be convincing Americans that they're the right candidate for their pocketbook.

'An interesting couple of months'

Before flying to North Carolina, Trump voted early ahead of Tuesday's primary in his home state of Florida. He spoke briefly with reporters, including talking about the hack attack on his campaign and looking forward to the stretch run of the election.

"We have an interesting couple of months ahead of us," Trump said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump zeroes in on inflation at NC stop as Harris gains ground