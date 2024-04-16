Trump holding campaign rally in North Carolina this weekend. What to know

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit North Carolina this weekend, six days after his criminal trial began in New York City.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Saturday at Aero Center Wilmington.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and Trump is set to give remarks at 7 p.m.

How to go to Trump rally in NC

Tickets to attend the rally can be obtained at donaldjtrump.com/events. There is a maximum of two tickets per mobile phone number.