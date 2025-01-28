Trump homeland secretary joins ICE in New York as immigration crackdown intensifies

By Ted Hesson and Kristina Cooke

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's top homeland security official joined officers in an immigration enforcement operation that arrested several people in New York City on Tuesday, in the Trump administration's latest effort to promote its nationwide crackdown.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was confirmed as secretary over the weekend, posted a video and photos of the NYC operation on X early Tuesday morning, highlighting the arrest of an alleged suspect and saying the Trump administration was "making our streets safe."

Trump, a Republican, issued an array of executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration after taking office on Monday, including actions aimed at deporting record numbers of migrants in the U.S. without legal status. Trump says the actions are needed after millions of migrants entered during Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency, while critics say Trump could hurt businesses and separate families.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a little more than a week in office, Trump rolled back Biden-era guidance that limited arrests of non-criminals, ordered other federal law enforcement to assist with immigration work, and scrapped a Biden policy that restricted enforcement at schools, churches, hospitals and other sensitive locations.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said in his Jan. 20 inaugural address, calling illegal immigration an “invasion” and declaring a national emergency.

The Trump administration stepped up immigration arrests in recent days with about 1,000-1,200 arrests per day, according to ICE, far above the daily average of 311 in fiscal year 2024. The nationwide operations included arrests in Chicago on Sunday where a TV personality known as "Dr. Phil" documented with a film crew.

REPORTS OF QUOTAS

The increase came after the agency sent an email to staff that said the Trump administration was "demanding" 1,200 arrests on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The arrest goals had been discussed on internal ICE calls, a second person familiar with the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized a Washington Post report on Sunday about arrest quotas for ICE officers as "fake news."

"Any reports of 'quotas' being used in President Trump’s ongoing mass deportations effort are simply false," a White House official said. "Field offices are now being encouraged to do their job and fulfill President Trump’s promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens who don’t belong in our country, a stark change from the previous administration."

The New York Civil Liberties Union responded to the reports of arrest quotas on an X post, saying "Rounding up people en masse like this is cruel, dehumanizing, and ignorant of due process - something every single person in the U.S. is entitled to, no matter their immigration status."

Trump struggled to ramp up deportations during his 2017-2021 presidency. Biden's administration deported more people in fiscal year 2024 than any single Trump year, ICE statistics show.

ICE has not provided detailed statistics on the arrests of alleged criminal offenders since Trump took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation in New York involved agents from ICE’s investigative arm, known as Homeland Security Investigations (HIS), which normally focuses on transnational crime, including human trafficking, child exploitation and drug smuggling, as well as personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to photos posted to social media.

Trump’s order called for HIS and some other federal agencies to reorient their work toward immigration enforcement. Some 300 HIS agents have been detailed to work directly on immigration, one of the sources and a third person familiar with the matter said. HIS has 7,100 special agents worldwide, according to the agency.

“If you’re a criminal investigator, you don't want to do civil immigration enforcement,” the person said. “That’s not your job.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city coordinated with federal agencies in the arrest of an individual connected with multiple violent crimes in New York and in Aurora, Colorado.

"As I have repeatedly said, we will not hesitate to partner with federal authorities to bring violent criminals to justice — just as we have done for years," Adams said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department in Aurora, Colorado, said one of the people arrested in New York was Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco and wanted on charges of first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm. He is allegedly one of six armed men shown in security camera footage at an Aurora apartment complex that gained national attention.

Trump highlighted the issue on the campaign trail, claiming members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua controlled several dilapidated Aurora apartment complexes - allegations refuted by top city officials at the time. City officials moved to close down one of the complexes following arrests for kidnapping, assault and robbery there in December.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Jonathan Allen in New York, and Rich McKay;)