Trump suggests US could 'take over' and redevelop Gaza as he hosts Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Donald Trump on Tuesday is more than just a routine visit by a world leader to the White House; what they agree or disagree on could have long-reaching consequences for what happens next in Gaza. Mr Netanyahu becomes the first leader to see President Trump since his return to the Oval Office and the Israeli prime minister has barely been able to contain himself. Israel is obsessed with its relationship with the US, even more so than the UK's constant need to be reassured of its own "special relationship".