Trump suggests US could 'take over' and redevelop Gaza as he hosts Netanyahu

BBC
·1 min read

Trump suggests US could 'take over' and redevelop Gaza as he hosts Netanyahu

Latest Stories

  • Trump suggests displaced Palestinians in Gaza be 'permanently' resettled outside war-torn territory

    President Donald Trump is suggesting that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be “permanently” resettled outside the war-torn territory. Trump made the provocative comments at the start of his White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Trump Insists That Jordan and Egypt Will Take In Palestinians From Gaza

    (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump insisted Egypt and Jordan will take in Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, dismissing the countries’ refusal to accept people from the war-shattered territory.Most Read from BloombergState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityNYC’s Newest Transit Leader Builds a Worker-Driven StrategyWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last S

  • Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House

    President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and regional conflict.

  • Italian politicians seek action against Trump Jr. hunting party for allegedly killing protected duck

    MILAN (AP) — Italian politicians on Tuesday asked authorities to take action against a hunting party including Donald Trump Jr. that may have killed a protected species of duck near Venice.

  • Donald Trump says US will ‘take over’ Gaza

    Donald Trump has declared that the US will “take over” the Gaza Strip and redevelop the war-torn region.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • Trump-Netanyahu meeting crucial for future of Gaza and Middle East

    Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Donald Trump on Tuesday is more than just a routine visit by a world leader to the White House; what they agree or disagree on could have long-reaching consequences for what happens next in Gaza. Mr Netanyahu becomes the first leader to see President Trump since his return to the Oval Office and the Israeli prime minister has barely been able to contain himself. Israel is obsessed with its relationship with the US, even more so than the UK's constant need to be reassured of its own "special relationship".

  • Greenland's parliament approves a ban on foreign political donations as Trump seeks the island

    NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland’s parliament passed a bill Tuesday that bans political parties from receiving contributions “from foreign or anonymous contributors” after President Donald Trump expressed his wish that the United States take over the vast and mineral-rich Arctic island that belongs to Denmark.

  • 5 takeaways on Musk, Trump war with USAID

    President Trump and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk have moved to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which spent some $30 billion last year on humanitarian, development and security aid to more than 100 countries. Musk said Trump agreed with him that USAID should be shut down after the president said his…

  • Rubio says El Salvador’s offer to jail violent American criminals faces ‘legalities’

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that El Salvador’s offer to accept and jail violent American criminals raises clear legal issues but described it as “very generous” and said that President Donald Trump would make a decision on whether to accept it.

  • Woman, 22, Allegedly Taunts Police by Commenting ‘Hey Guys’ on Her Wanted Poster. They Find and Arrest Her Under a Pile of Children’s Toys

    The 22-year-old suspect was found hiding underneath "a pile of children’s toys" at a Manchester, U.K. property, police confirmed

  • Four found dead in home on First Nation in southern Saskatchewan

    FORT QU'APPELLE, Sask. — Four people have been found dead in a home on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, RCMP said Tuesday

  • Suspect allegedly steals 3 cars overnight, drives hundreds of kilometres across Quebec, crashes

    Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a motorist, allegedly fleeing from police in one of three cars stolen overnight, caused a multi-vehicle collision in a Montreal suburb.The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says the three-car collision occurred at 7 a.m., leading to the closure of Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Blainville, Que.The alleged driver of the stolen vehicle was transported to hospital in critical condition, while the occupants of the other vehicles sustained

  • Donald Trump says Gaza residents should be resettled permanently or they will end up dying

    US President Donald Trump said he doesn't believe Palestinians should return to Gaza because it is a "guarantee that they're going to end up dying" - as he held a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking after welcoming Mr Netanyahu to the Oval Office, President Trump doubled down on his suggestion that Gazans should be relocated elsewhere. Mr Trump, who has taken credit for helping broker a tenuous ceasefire deal in Gaza, said a "beautiful area" could be built for Gazans to resettle in after 15 months of relentless Israeli bombing reduced much of the besieged enclave to rubble.

  • Editorial Roundup: United States

    The White House memo announcing a federal spending freeze, rescinded Wednesday afternoon amid chaos and backlash, was the brainchild of Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s pick to direct the Office of Management and Budget. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff, explained on CNN that Vought felt that the freeze was needed. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at her first briefing that Vought asked her to convey that “the line to his office is open” if agency heads “feel that programs are necessary.”

  • AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

    Trump suggests displaced Palestinians in Gaza be 'permanently' resettled outside war-torn territory

  • Gangs attack a neighborhood in Haiti that's home to the country's elite

    Heavily armed gangs in Haiti have attacked a neighborhood that's home to most of the country's elite and had been largely untouched by criminals. (AP video by Pierre Luxama)

  • Soldiers from El Salvador join U.N.-backed mission in Haiti as U.S pulls funding

    A military contingent from El Salvador arrived in Haiti on Tuesday to bolster a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to help the struggling Caribbean nation. Hours later the U.N said it received official notification from the U.S. that Washington was halting funding to the mission. (AP video shot by: Pierre Luxama)

  • 17 Of The Most Candid And Ruthless, Ruthless, Ruthless Political Tweets Of The Week

    "I’m finna sue the United States of America for emotional distress" — @AskDrAnti0nette

  • How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs vs. Eagles on Sunday, February 9

    Here's everything you need to know about how to stream the Chiefs playing the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.