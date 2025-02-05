Trump suggests US could 'take over' and redevelop Gaza as he hosts Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have just hosted a joint news conference at the White House
Trump suggested the US could "take over" Gaza and "do a real job" by removing unexploded bombs and economically redeveloping the Palestinian territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East"
The US president proposed that Palestinians could be resettled outside of Gaza while it was rebuilt, though countries throughout the Middle East have previously rejected this proposal
Netanyahu - the first foreign leader to visit in the US president's second term - said Trump's plan was an idea "worth paying attention to"
The prime minister also said "Israel will end the war by winning the war" amid a Gaza ceasefire that has paused 15 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas
Trump also said Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon" and it would be "unfortunate" if Tehran thought it could develop atomic bombs
Netanyahu tells his host he is "the greatest friend Israel has ever had" - the two leaders were close allies during Trump's first term, when he relocated the American embassy to Jerusalem, a move that Palestinians condemned
