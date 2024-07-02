Trump hush-money trial: New York prosecutors agree to delay sentencing

Donald Trump in court in New York on 23 April 2024.

Donald Trump in court in New York on 23 April 2024. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/Pool via AP

Prosecutors in New York agreed to delay Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush-money trial while they consider whether the supreme court’s ruling on presidential immunity may affect his conviction.

Trump’s sentencing had been scheduled for 11 July, but in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors did not oppose Trump’s request to put off the sentencing.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” prosecutors wrote in the letter.

Prosecutors said they would respond to Trump’s request by 24 July.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a criminal hush-money scheme to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

