Trump Ignores Criticism, Doubles Down On Medal Of Honor Gaffe

Despite massive criticism from all corners, Donald Trump is doubling down on his recent ― and controversial ― comment that a Presidential Medal of Freedom award is better than the Congressional Medal of Honor.

During a campaign event on Thursday, the former president told the crowd that the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, was “much better” than the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration.

His shocking rationale was that soldiers who receive the latter are “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”

Trump’s comments were widely condemned by many including his former chief of staff John Kelly, purple heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

During his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, local reporter Andy Mehalshick noted that “many veterans [were] upset” about the remarks and gave the former president a chance to “clarify” his medal remarks.

Although Trump was given a softball that would have allowed him to do damage control AND praise the soldiers who’ve died for the country, he decided instead to double down.

And it was awkward.

“People who get the Congressional Medal of Honor — which I’ve given to many — are often horribly worried or dead,” Trump said. “They’re often dead. They get it posthumously. When you get a Congressional Medal of Honor, that to me is the ultimate, but it’s a painful thing to get.”

“When you get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it’s usually for other things you achieve… Great success in sports or someplace else,” he added.

You can see the exchange below.

Trump tried to clarify his medal of freedom comments but he just ended up saying the same thing that got people mad in the first place pic.twitter.com/UF6zfvMf8B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Many people weren’t impressed by Trump’s newest response to the scandal.

He doubled down on bashing the military. He fucking made it so much worse. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 19, 2024

Guy always doubles down with hilariously bad results. — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) August 19, 2024

I don’t see how anyone could be surprised by Trump’s Medal of Honor comments. Perhaps because he’s a draft dodger, he’s long conveyed contempt for those who’ve served. A quick refresher:

1995 Trump made a $200k donation in exchange for being named "grand marshal" of a Veterans… — MikeBates (@MikeBates) August 19, 2024

Dig Trump Dig! Right by Ivana… pic.twitter.com/gg6vNMGIIc — JustVent (@JustVent6) August 19, 2024

Let me be very clear. Medal of Honor recipients are heroes and our best citizens. They are to be respected and deserve our gratitude for their sacrifices. They should be celebrated for their courage, fortitude and leadership while defending our country and democracy.



It’s not… — evofuse (@evofuse) August 19, 2024

He plays the accordion when he's stressed, it's a brain control thing — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) August 19, 2024

he just really has no idea what valor, service, or sacrifice means, and is honestly, genuinely confused by people not acting in their own narrow self-interest. — Keith Avery (@Slabgorb) August 19, 2024

So what great success did Miriam Adelson achieve?



Oh, forgot, she gave Trump $100Million — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) August 19, 2024

Trump is just an ignorant man & he's a narcissistic sociopath who has to try to fake empathy & it always turns out badly. — Cathy Coleman ☮️ 📚 🗳 ⚖️ 🔶🇺🇸 (@CathyJoeGPT) August 19, 2024

