Trump inauguration live updates: Trumps head to White House to meet Bidens

At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.

The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration 40 years ago.

Trump has told ABC's Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be "unity, strength and fairness." He will call for a "revolution of common sense," according to excerpts of his speech.





Latest Developments





Jan 20, 9:46 AM

Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' among 1st actions

Among the first executive orders set to be signed by President-elect Donald Trump will be an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."



During his January press conference at Mar-A-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying it’s currently run by cartels and that "it’s ours."



"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."



Presidents have the authority to rename geographic regions and features via executive order.



-ABC News’ John Santucci and Kelsey Walsh

Jan 20, 9:45 AM

Kamala Harris welcomes JD Vance at the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are welcoming Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance at the White House.



The four posed for photos at the North Portico after shaking hands.

PHOTO: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris welcome Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance as they arrive at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 20, 9:39 AM

Biden takes selfie with first lady at White House

President Joe Biden snapped a selfie with first lady Jill Biden outside the White House, documenting their final morning in office.

The Bidens will soon host the Trumps for tea and coffee at the White House.





Jan 20, 9:35 AM

Photos of Trumps, Vances gathering inside St. John's Church

President-elect Donald Trump was joined by his family members, incoming first lady Melania Trump, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump and his grandchildren, at St. John's Church on the morning of inauguration.

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump attends a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

PHOTO: Family members including Ivanka Trump, arrive before President-elect Donald Trump for a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Evan Vucci/AP)

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump greets Vice President-elect JD Vance as they attend a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

PHOTO: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and her son Theodore Kushner attend services at St. John's Church on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump, who sat between his wife and incoming second lady Usha Vance, was seen chatting with Vice President-elect JD Vance.

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance during a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk all attended, as well.

Jan 20, 9:37 AM

Bidens greet Harris at the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have arrived at the White House.

PHOTO: First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

They exchanged handshakes with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.



The Trumps will soon join Biden at the White House for tea. They have just exited St. John's Episcopal Church.





Jan 20, 9:21 AM

Supporters line up outside Capital One Arena before dawn, despite sub-freezing temps

Temperatures in the high teens and low 20s did little to stop Trump supporters from lining up early to attend inauguration events at Capital One Arena.



Those at the front of the line arrived at 3 a.m., despite the fact that Trump was eight hours away from taking the oath, and doors were four hours away from opening.

PHOTO: Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump await his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington. (Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

Thousands were lined up by the time doors opened at 7 a.m.



ABC News spoke with supporters from all over the nation including southern California, Florida, and New York. Many arrived with family members that spanned generations.



ABC News’ Meghan Mistry

Jan 20, 9:18 AM

Tech CEOs are at church with Trump

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are all in St. John's with the president-elect.



Their attendance was confirmed by reporters inside the church as well as a photo tweeted by Rep. Mike Waltz.



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also attending the service.





Jan 20, 9:14 AM

Inauguration coincides with MLK Day

Trump's second swearing in is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The last time that happened was former President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. Obama, the nation's first Black president, took the oath of office that year using two Bibles, one that belonged to King and one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln.



The overlap isn't expected to happen again until 2053.

Jan 20, 9:04 AM

Fauci, Milley react to preemptive pardons from Biden

Following Biden’s announcement of preemptive pardons to potential targets of the incoming Trump administration, the recipients express their gratitude to the outgoing president.



"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me.”



Retired Gen. Mark Milley also expressed that he was “deeply grateful for the President’s action.”



"After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our Nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights. I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety."



"I wish this pardon weren't necessary, but unfortunately, the political climate we are in now has made the need for one somewhat of a reality,” said Harry Dunn, former Capitol Police officer. “I, like all of the other public servants, was just doing my job and upholding my oath, and I will always honor that.”

