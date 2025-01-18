Trump inauguration live updates: Scramble to move ceremony inside because of cold
Ahead of Inauguration Day on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump is holding a reception and fireworks show Saturday night at his golf club in Virginia.
On Sunday, he will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and then hold a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremony, which has now been moved inside to the Capitol Rotunda because of frigid temperatures in the nation's capital.
Latest Developments
Jan 18, 1:12 PM
How many people can fit in the Capitol Rotunda?
A spokesperson for the joint inaugural committee told ABC News that the Capitol Rotunda holds "around 600 people."
According to the inaugural committee's website, the outdoor inaugural platform "traditionally holds more than 1,600 people" for swearing-in ceremonies.
-ABC News' Ben Siegel
Jan 18, 1:09 PM
Trump warns supporters to stay indoors
Monday's forecast for the inauguration will be the coldest in 40 years, and Trump has warned his supporters to stay indoors.
"I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th," he said Friday in a Truth Social post.
Jan 18, 1:09 PM
Crews scramble for eleventh-hour venue change
Crews inside the Capitol were hard at work Saturday getting chairs, a stage and other furniture set up in the rotunda for an eleventh-hour change of venue.
On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump said the inauguration would move indoors due to freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C.
Due to this change, the "vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person," according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. "Those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person."