Trump inauguration live updates: Scramble to move ceremony inside because of cold

Ahead of Inauguration Day on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump is holding a reception and fireworks show Saturday night at his golf club in Virginia.

On Sunday, he will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and then hold a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremony, which has now been moved inside to the Capitol Rotunda because of frigid temperatures in the nation's capital.





Latest Developments





Jan 18, 1:12 PM

How many people can fit in the Capitol Rotunda?

A spokesperson for the joint inaugural committee told ABC News that the Capitol Rotunda holds "around 600 people."

PHOTO: Preparations are made for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to the inaugural committee's website, the outdoor inaugural platform "traditionally holds more than 1,600 people" for swearing-in ceremonies.



-ABC News' Ben Siegel

Jan 18, 1:09 PM

Trump warns supporters to stay indoors

Monday's forecast for the inauguration will be the coldest in 40 years, and Trump has warned his supporters to stay indoors.

PHOTO: A woman wears a hat with badges supporting Donald Trump near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. (Amanda Perobelli/Reuters)

"I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th," he said Friday in a Truth Social post.





Jan 18, 1:09 PM

Crews scramble for eleventh-hour venue change

Crews inside the Capitol were hard at work Saturday getting chairs, a stage and other furniture set up in the rotunda for an eleventh-hour change of venue.

PHOTO: Officials inspect the construction of a stand in the Rotunda, where President-elect Donald Trump is due to take the oath of office on Monday, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. (John Parkinson/ABC News)

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump said the inauguration would move indoors due to freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C.

PHOTO: Workers build a stage in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 17, 2025, for the 60th Presidential Inauguration which was moved indoors because of cold temperatures. (Morry Gash/AP)

PHOTO: Officials inspect the construction of a stand in the Rotunda, where President-elect Donald Trump is due to take the oath of office on Monday, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 17, 2025. (John Parkinson/ABC News)

Due to this change, the "vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person," according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. "Those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person."