When is Trump’s inauguration and how do you get tickets?

The U.S. Capitol pictured on Donald Trump’s first Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 (Getty Images)

On January 20, Donald Trump and JD Vance will officially become the president and vice president of the United States.

During an inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vance will be sworn into office, kicking off their new administration. Trump has already spoken about the event, claiming his political opponents are “giddy” because U.S. flags will be at half-mast for his inauguration to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it,” Trump said last month. “Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Inauguration Day, including how to get tickets to see the historic event for yourself:

President-elect Donald Trump pictured as he’s swearing in for his first term as President on January 20, 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

What is Inauguration Day?

On Inauguration Day, the new US president and vice president are sworn in during a ceremony that marks the end of one presidency and the beginning of the next.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama stand next to each other on Inauguration Day 2017. The event marked the end of Obama’s presidency and the beginning of Trump’s first term (Getty Images)

How do I buy Inauguration Day tickets?

Every four years, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies ensures a chunk of inauguration tickets are made available to the public.

These tickets are free of charge — but they’re limited, and you’ll have to contact your local congressperson to get one.

To find your representative and senators, use Congress.gov.

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day falls on Monday, January 20.

Trump will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET.

Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20, unless the date falls on a Sunday — then it’s moved to the 19th. The date and time are mandated by the Constitution.

Donald Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 for his inauguration (Getty Images)

How do I watch the presidential inauguration from home?

The White House will livestream the event, meaning anyone with a device can watch free of charge.

Most major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS, will also carry inauguration coverage.

Who will attend the inauguration?

In addition to the president-elect and vice president-elect, President Joe Biden will also attend. In 2021, Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration.

Other notable attendees will include Trump and Vances’s families, congressional lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and key members of the upcoming administration.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will also attend to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ just before Trump takes the oath of office. Afterward, classical voclaist Christopher Macchio will sing the National Anthem.