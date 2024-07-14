Trump injured at rally and school violence fears

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Amanda Holden shows off unbelievably toned physique in daring two-piece for poolside snap
BGT judge Amanda Holden seldom disappoints with her summer wardrobe.
- BuzzFeed
22 "Old People Habits" That Older Adults Get Teased About (Even Though I Do Several Of Them Too In My 30s)
"My millennial children call me out on it."
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney just traded in her holiday swimsuit for a fitted corset and matching mini shorts
Sydney's holiday wardrobe has proven to be top-tier once again. See photos
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street’s Toyah Battersby to make big Rowan discovery
Coronation Street’s Toyah Battersby is set to make a big discovery next week after digging for dirt on Rowan Cunliffe.
- Hello!
Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 60s siren in flares after Wimbledon makeover
The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton was the ultimate 60s siren in flares on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her husband James Matthews
- The Daily Beast
Bill Maher Predicts Exact Date That Biden Will Drop Out
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
- People
Jennifer Lopez Shares Summertime Car Ride with Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet
Lopez posted a selfie video of herself with Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin in the backseat
- CNN
Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani weds at lavish, star-studded ceremony
The son of India’s richest man married heiress Radhika Merchant before thousands of guests including Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena.
- People
Angelina Jolie Has Dinner Date with Son Pax Treating His Mom at West Hollywood Restaurant — See the Photos!
The actress wore a black dress with heels and a matching black handbag while Pax sported a blue statement jacket
- Variety
Katy Perry Explains the ‘Sarcasm’ Intended in Her Over-the-Top ‘Woman’s World’ Video
In an unusual follow-up commentary on a just-released video, Katy Perry dropped a brief clip on Instagram explaining that her new, seemingly female-empowering “Woman’s World” video, which landed to a largely negative reaction after its release Thursday night, was intended to be sarcastic, and suggests that her intent may become clearer in the weeks to …
- People
See How Taylor Swift Responded to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Baby Announcement
The pop star celebrated the Chiefs quarterback's news on July 12
- Hello!
Kylie Jenner just championed Sydney Sweeney's favourite one-piece swimsuit trend
Kylie Jenner is a one-piece swimsuit stan, posting a series of stylised images of herself posing on a beach in her new vacation edit from her self-titled brand Khy. See photos
- InStyle
Natalie Portman Wore Hot Pants and a Corset Underneath Her Sheer LBD on the Red Carpet
The whole look is giving 'Black Swan.'
- Hello!
Dua Lipa just paired fishnet tights with white leather hot pants and it's a major Saturday night mood
Planning on going out tonight but have no idea what to wear? Fear not, Queen Dua just gave us the ultimate fail-safe option that’s guaranteed to get fire emoji reactions in the girl's group chat. See photos
- WWD
Kim Kardashian Embraces Traditional Dressing in Embellished Red Tassle Bra for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in India
The socialite posed for pictures with her sister Khloe Kardashian.
- People
Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again’ as He Appears with “Deadpool” Dog
"SOS," wrote Lively as she reposted a video of her husband at the London premiere of his movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
- TVLine.com
CBS Reveals Fall Premiere Dates for Tracker, NCIS, FBI, Matlock and More
CBS on Saturday became the fourth broadcast network (after ABC, The CW and NBC) to lock down premiere dates for the Fall TV season. Survivor is first out the gate when it returns for Season 47 on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Meanwhile, two of the Eye network’s high-profile launches will receive “sneak peeks” later that month, …
- People
Pink Ditches Her Rocker Look for a Demure White Dress Moment at Wimbledon: See Her Sophisticated Look!
The Grammy winner, who's performing her Summer Carnival tour in Europe right now, made a chic appearance at the star-studded tennis tournament
- Robb Report
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Swap Hawaii Home for an All-New SoCal Showpiece
After listing their Honolulu residence, the "Love Is Blind" hosts paid $6.8 million for a modern farmhouse-style spread in Los Angeles that comes complete with a movie theater, sleek bar and safe room.
- Hello!
Zendaya cosplays Princess Diana at Wimbledon in the most unexpected outfit
Her look, curated entirely by Ralph Lauren, paid homage to the iconic style and charm reminiscent of Princess Diana, blending preppy 80s aesthetics with modern sophistication - Read More