Trump’s Justice Department secretly obtained phone records from Congress members and staff

Alex Woodward
·1 min read

The Department of Justice secretly obtained phone records from two Democratic members of Congress and more than three dozen staffers during Donald Trump’s first administration, according to a new report from the agency’s watchdog.

In 2017 and 2018, Trump’s Justice Department collected phone records and text message logs belonging to 43 congressional staffers and two House Democrats in a sweep that “risks chilling Congress’s ability to conduct oversight of the executive branch,” inspector general Michael Horowitz wrote in his 91-page report that was published on Tuesday.

Among the staff that was targeted: former House Intelligence Committee staffer Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI.

Prosecutors at the time used subpoenas and used other legal actions to notify third-party service providers, including Apple, to collect the data, and then issued gag orders to prevent the companies from notifying their customers that they were targeted as part of an investigation into government leaks.

Federal investigators did not get approval for the sweeps from then-Attorney General Bill Barr or told federal courts that the subpoenas were targeting elected officials and their staff, despite the potential for those investigations to interfere with critical congressional oversight efforts.

The seizures had previously been reported, but the watchdog’s report reveals new details magnifying the scope of the Justice Department’s effort and warnings that attempts to covertly collect vast amounts of information from members of Congress threatens constitutional protections and the separation of powers.

This is a developing story

