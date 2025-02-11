Trump Justice Dept directs prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Monday directed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, according to a memo from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove.

Bove, a political appointee of President Donald Trump, intervened in the case, saying the indictment of Adams interfered with his 2025 mayoral re-election campaign.

Eric Adams (C), mayor of New York, attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, which brought the charges, declined to comment.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated to the judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan, that they plan to drop the case, court records showed on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams was the subject of a five-count indictment charging him with accepting travel perks from Turkish officials and political donations from foreigners in exchange for taking actions to benefit Turkey.

Adams pleaded not guilty.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump DOJ directs feds to drop charges against NY Mayor Eric Adams