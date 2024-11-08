Trump justice: Who will Donald Trump name as U.S. attorney general?

WASHINGTON – As President-elect Donald Trump organizes his administration, a key decision will be who to name as attorney general to run a Justice Department he and his allies say was hopelessly politicized by the Biden administration.

Trump’s relationship with the department has been tumultuous.

During his first term, Trump tried to block the department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election he won. He demanded probes of baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 race he lost. And Trump faced prosecution in two federal cases – for alleged election interference and mishandling classified documents – after leaving office.

Now, attorney general is seen as Trump's most consequential appointment.

"He needs to appoint someone with a very skeptical eye − someone the rank and file is going to flat-out fear," said Mark Corallo, a former Justice Department spokesman.

Trump is expected to choose from a pool of loyal candidates who will help carry out potentially contentious policies such as mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

“Throughout the campaign, Trump has made clear that he will appoint Trump loyalists to his administration, and we can expect no less with respect to the head of the Justice Department,” said Wayne Unger, assistant law professor at Quinnipiac University.

“At bottom, whoever Trump appoints is likely to erode the traditional separation and independence of the Justice Department from White House politics," Unger said. "Trump has expressed time and time again that he’ll place a heavy hand on the scales of justice as President.”

Here is a sample of candidates – from among lawmakers, members of his first administration and appointees – who are being considered, according to news reports and people working on the transition:

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) speaks alongside House Republican impeachment managers and other Senate Republicans during a press conference on the impeachment of U.S. Secretary of Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is one of the names mentioned most prominently. Lee worked closely enough with the White House that Trump mistakenly called him during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, when trying to reach another senator.

Lee exchanged emails with Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, conferring over how to challenge the 2020 election results. In texts obtained by CNN, Lee voiced “unequivocal support for you to exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy at your disposal,” although the senator ultimately voted to certify the election.

Lee clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Lee has been in the Senate 14 years and serves on the Judiciary Committee.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 3, 2020.

John Ratcliffe

John Ratfcliffe, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence and a former GOP House member from Texas, is another prominent name under discussion.

Ratcliffe defended Trump from his seats on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the 2016 election.

Trump later chose him to lead the intelligence community as what Ratcliffe called “America’s top spy.” Trump gave him a National Security Medal.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference, where they announced that Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, at the Justice Department in Washington, on Oct. 21, 2020.

Jeffrey Clark

Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, has already been considered by Trump for attorney general.

Trump conferred with Clark about aggressively challenging 2020 election results and Clark drafted a letter urging states to investigate claims that other Justice Department and Republican election officials had already refuted. When Trump proposed to elevate Clark to attorney general, top department and White House lawyers threatened to resign together because he had never been a criminal lawyer.

“You’re an environmental lawyer,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told Clark during an Oval Office showdown on Jan. 3, 2021. “How about you go back to your office, and we'll call you when there's an oil spill."

Clark is a co-defendant with Trump in a Georgia election racketeering case. The D.C. Bar Association is considering whether to disbar him.

Aileen Cannon answers questions during her nomination hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, on July 29, 2020 in a still image from video.

Judge Aileen Cannon

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, was appointed by Trump in 2020 and dismissed charges he unlawfully kept classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump has praised her repeatedly as “a highly respected federal judge," including in a speech at the Republican National Convention. Some legal experts criticized Cannon's rulings in the documents case as too favorable to Trump, and two of her decisions were overturned by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cannon confronted the attorney general rumors when she refused to remove herself from the prosecution of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Trump. Routh referred to the "prospect of a judicial promotion" in asking for her replacement, but Cannon ruled she needn't recuse over "highly tenuous speculation."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has a word with aide Mike Davis, during testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s. Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also appear, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27, 2018.

Mike Davis

Mike Davis helped shepherd Trump's judicial nominees through the Senate Judiciary Committee and became a staunch defender during his criminal investigations, but has joked he would have trouble being confirmed.

Davis clerked for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, after serving as a special assistant U.S. attorney in President George W. Bush’s White House. He is a pugnacious defender of Trump, urging former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and special counsel Jack Smith to “lawyer up” over their roles in the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters.

Davis also said his current mood about political rivals was to “drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall” through legal, political and financial steps.

“I’m too charming to get confirmed as Attorney General,” Davis said in a social media post Wednesday.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, returns with her attorney Mark Paoletta to continue her testimony after a break in her closed-door deposition with the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 29, 2022.

Mark Paoletta

Mark Paoletta is a former 10-year counsel to a House committee and a White House veteran. He represented Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the House investigation of Jan. 6.

Paoletta served as chief counsel for the Energy and Commerce subcommittee where he managed 200 investigative hearings. As part of the Trump administration, Paoletta served as general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget, which is a gatekeeper for all federal spending and reviews policy changes.

Paoletta also helped prepare two Supreme Court nominees and Cabinet officials for confirmation hearings, and he earlier served as assistant counsel to President George H.W. Bush, when he worked to confirm Thomas.

Stephen Miller, Campaign advisor of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, walks on stage, at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 3, 2024.

Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser in Trump’s White House, campaigned enthusiastically with Trump to advocate for a strong southern border and for mass deportations of millions of undocumented immigrants.

Miller had worked on immigration issues in the White House during contentious disputes over banning Muslim travelers to the country and a “zero tolerance” policy for undocumented immigrants, which led to family separations.

Miller would warm up crowds for Trump describing how Americans had “lives of their loved ones were ripped away from them by illegal aliens, criminal gangs and thugs who don’t belong in this country,” as he said Oct. 27 at a Madison Square Garden rally in New York. “America is for Americans and Americans only.”

Miller isn’t a lawyer but since Trump’s first administration he arranged to litigate his priorities as founder of America First Legal.

Contributing: David Jackson and Dan Morrison, USA TODAY

