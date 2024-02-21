Trump keeps lying about 2020 mail ballots. It could hurt Republicans in November.

Donald Trump portrays presidential politics as a cast of allies and enemies, loyal supporters trying to help him return to the White House and bad actors working to stop that.

But Trump is his own worst enemy.

Consider mail ballots. Voters used them in historic numbers in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite Trump railing falsely before that election that the process was somehow corrupt.

His enormous ego, which camouflages what must be a staggering sense of inadequacy, can't allow Trump to acknowledge a simple truth – he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden.

That’s why Trump felt compelled on Saturday to again relitigate that loss. Campaigning in Michigan, Trump vowed to end the practice of voting by mail if he wins in November. Michigan was a key swing-state Trump lost in 2020.

“Mail-in voting is totally corrupt,” he said. “Get that through your head. It has to be.”

Trump used to support mail-in ballots; GOP has begun to call for more early voting

We're used to hearing Trump make fake claims about mail ballots. But guess who also votes by mail? Trump has done so at least three times since changing his residency from New York to Florida.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has been working for nearly a year in a state-by-state effort to urge party voters to use mail ballots this year. But Trump could not help but hamstring that work last weekend.

Turns out, Trump was actually for mail ballots before he was against them (again).

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference last March, Trump declared that conservatives “have to change our thinking” about voting by mail.

“Republicans must compete using every lawful means to win,” Trump said then. “That means swamping the left with mail-in votes, early votes and Election Day votes. Have to do it.”

The RNC had already started encouraging more party voters to cast mail ballots before the 2022 midterm elections and was about to launch the “Bank Your Vote” initiative.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel last June told Republican voters, "To win close elections, we need to close the gap on pre-Election Day voting,” adding that “if we don’t vote early, we’re giving the Democrats a head start.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends Sneaker Con Philadelphia, an event popular among sneaker collectors, in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

She acknowledged that Trump's previous rhetoric against mail ballots could be a roadblock.

“That certainly is a challenge, if you have people in your ecosystem saying don’t vote early or don’t vote by mail,” McDaniel said then. “Those cross-messages do have an impact.”

Speaking of cross-messaging, Trump has both attacked mail ballots and backed Republican efforts to push voters to use them.

The RNC pressed forward with the effort, airing a television ad during the party’s first presidential primary debate last August with several prominent Republicans urging voters to cast mail ballots.

Trump was one of them, appearing in the ad saying, “Go to bankyourvote.com to sign up and commit to voting early.”

Trump changes tune on voting, putting Republicans in a bind

Despite advocating for mail ballots, Trump is now busy advocating against mail ballots. That has become a standard part of his stump speech. Twice last month while campaigning in Nevada and in Iowa, he denounced mail ballots and urged his supporters to not use them.

The RNC is still pushing mail ballots, deploying surrogates to send that message.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House counselor during Trump’s one term, touted the RNC’s bank-your-vote push last week on Fox News, noting that “Trump endorsed it.”

A pair of ballot drop boxes for voted mail ballots are displayed in a Clark County vote center on Election Day during the Nevada 2024 presidential primary election in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, in a video shared by the RNC on social media last week, asked voters to sign a bank-your-vote pledge.

“We have to do this to ensure that we grow the majority in the House, reclaim the Senate and take back the White House,” Johnson said. “The RNC’s bank-your-vote initiative will not just level the playing field with the Democrats. It will transform the entire game.”

Mail-in voting advantage for Democrats that Republicans now trying to change

How did that playing field tip to the Democrats? It happened because people like Trump told lies about mail ballots instead of facing the truth about election losses.

The Pew Research Center, in a poll of 5,140 adults conducted last month and released Feb. 7, found that 57% support “allowing any voter to vote by mail if they want to” while 41% opposed that.

Break that down by party and just 28% of those polled who were Republican or leaned toward that party when voting supported mail ballots, while 84% of Democrats or voters who leaned that way supported the practice.

'The Trump Show': How the former president churns trials to financially milk supporters

Compare that with the same question asked by Pew in 2020, when 70% of those polled supported mail ballots. The party breakdown in support then was 49% for Republicans and 87% for Democrats.

That’s a drop of 21 percentage points in Republican support for mail ballots. That’s what McDaniel and the RNC have been trying to turn around.

Trump's election lies will continue to hurt voting efforts

But that won’t be McDaniel’s problem for much longer. Trump and his allies have been pushing for her to step down as party chair, something she plans to do after Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Trump is now trying to install as RNC co-chairs Michael Whatley, who has pushed the former president’s election lies, and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who last week declared that she would spend “every single penny” of RNC money on helping Trump.

The bank-your-vote effort was designed to help Republicans up and down the ballot in November. So much for that.

The crowd in Michigan on Saturday cheered Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. That probably fed his ego. But those people were already supporting him.

What about the Republicans running for office who will share the ballot in November with Trump, since he seems to already be the presumptive party nominee? Will the RNC keep pushing the bank-your-vote effort with Team Trump at the helm and its candidate talking trash every day about mail ballots?

Trump’s lies are likely to repel Republicans, independents and Democrats who took a chance on him in 2016 but swung to Biden in 2020.

Trump can’t let 2020 go. If he loses this year, that will be a key factor in why Biden prevails. Trump would, of course, never acknowledge that. Too bruising for that ego.

