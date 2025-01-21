Donald Trump executive orders, Cabinet push on first full day in office: Live updates

President Donald Trump is kicking off his first full day in office on Tuesday, starting his second term with a wave of executive actions and orders and a push to get his top Cabinet officials confirmed.

Trump on Monday declared a national border emergency; issued a sweeping pardon for nearly everyone convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot; helped give TikTok a reprieve and signed dozens more executive orders overhauling how the country deals with immigration, the economy, global health, the environment and gender.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the GOP leaders charged with helping turn his agenda into law.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also starting a new job. He's the first of Trump's Cabinet picks to secure Senate confirmation. Others could be soon behind, including Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security and Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, though he still faces questions over accusations of sexual assault and excessive drinking.

Elise Stefanik to face questions at UN ambassador confirmation hearing

Elise Stefanik, Donald Trump's pick as the U.S. ambassador at the United Nations, will face senators on Tuesday morning at her confirmation hearing begins.

Stefanik, a Republican lawmaker from New York and top Trump ally, has served five terms in Congress. Her close relationship with Trump briefly stirred speculation that he was considering her for vice president.

Stefanik garnered praise in conservative circles for now-viral questions she posed to the heads of three Ivy League schools at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism, as protests against Israel's actions in Gaza rocked colleges nationwide.

After Stefanik asked the three presidents – of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania–- whether calling for the genocide of Jews called for disciplinary action, they waffled and gave indirect answers. Two of the three later resigned.

– Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Biden leaves letter for Trump

Donald Trump discovered a personal letter Monday in the Oval Office from former President Joe Biden.

The letter-writing tradition from outgoing to incoming presidents dates back to 1989, when Ronald Reagan left a brief letter for George H.W. Bush.

Trump declined to reveal the contents of Biden’s letter Monday.

– Zac Anderson

Stewart Rhodes, former Oath Keepers leader, free after Trump pardon

People convicted in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, began to be released from prison overnight after President Donald Trump approved pardons Monday for nearly 1,600 people charged in the riot.

Trump commuted the sentences for 14 defendants, including Stewart Rhodes, the former leader of the Oath Keepers militia who received the second-longest sentence of 18 years. Rhodes left a federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, early Tuesday.

Stewart Rhodes speaks with press after being released last night after spending the past 3 years in Cumberland, Maryland at the Federal Correctional Institution on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Relatives of Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys who received the longest sentence of 22 years for seditious conspiracy, said they expected his release on Tuesday.

Neither Rhodes nor Tarrio entered the Capitol, but they were convicted of seditious conspiracy for helping plan the attack.

--Bart Jansen and Reuters

Trump pardons nearly 1,600 people charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump pardoned nearly all the 1,600 people charged in the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, fulfilling a campaign pledge critics said would "endorse attacks on democracy."

The total includes hundreds of people convicted of felonies for attacking police and temporarily interrupting Congress from certifying the 2020 election victory of former President Joe Biden.

"These are the hostages," Trump said in the Oval Office. "Full pardon. This is a big one. We hope they come out tonight.”

About 1,270 have been convicted and 1,100 had been sentenced in the riot, according to the Justice Department. About 600 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement.

The list of those receiving clemency included 14 people receiving commutations to end their sentences, including top members of two militia groups, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Stewart Rhodes, who was leader of the Oath Keepers, had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy.

"We're excited about it," Ed Tarpley, a Rhodes lawyer, told USA TODAY. “This is an answered prayer and we're all very happy."

Nayib Hassan, a lawyer for Enrique Tarrio, who received the longest sentence of 22 years for seditious conspiracy as a leader of the far-right Proud Boys gang, said he wasn't sure if Tarrio got a pardon or commutation.

- Bart Jansen

What balls did President Trump and Melania Trump attend?

President Trump sported a tuxedo and bowtie and first lady Melania Trump wore a black and white dress as they concluded Inauguration Day at a trio of balls in downtown Washington, D.C.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, the first couple shared their first dance to an Elvis-style rendition of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" at the Commander in Chief Ball. Vice President JD Vance, also in a tuxedo, and second lady Usha Vance, in a sparkly blue dress, joined the president and first lady for a spin on stage.

Trump later made an appearance at the Liberty Ball and ended his night at the Starlight Ball at Union Station. In one of his final dances of the evening, the president took to the floor alongside his family members and the Vances to Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way.”

- Rebecca Morin

What executive orders did Trump sign on Monday?

President Trump began signing his first wave of executive orders around 7 p.m. Monday, after his swearing-in ceremony and a parade, and just before the evening's inaugural balls that stretched well past midnight.

He started by rescinding 78 executive orders approved by his predecessor Joe Biden, including efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, protect federal lands from oil drilling and reduce the cost of prescription medications.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a document on the day he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

Trump also declared a national border emergency and ordered the U.S. armed forces to repel "forms of invasion" at the U.S.-Mexico border, including illegal migration and drug trafficking. The new president's moves also include halting enforcement of a ban on TikTok in the U.S. for 75 days, mandating how the U.S. government recognizes gender on federal documents and change official names of Mount Denali in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

- Laura Villagran and Bart Jansen

What did Trump say during his inauguration speech?

Donald Trump said during his inauguration ceremony in the Capitol rotunda that he believes "a tide of change is sweeping the country."

"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success," he said.

But the president also laid out a list of conservative priorities and campaign promises, including declaring an emergency on the southern border, rolling back climate change priorities and more. He also hit Panama's management of the Panama Canal and vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

− Marina Pitofsky

In swearing-in ceremony, President Trump's hand wasn't on his Bible. Does it matter?

Donald Trump had his left hand down at his side – and not on one of the two Bibles his wife Melania held up for him – during his swearing-in ceremony.

Does it matter? Not according to the Constitution.

Article II of the Constitution says the incoming president must swear an oath of office, saying: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

But the Constitution also protects religious freedom and holds that "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

− Josh Meyer

