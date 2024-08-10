Trump lampooned for ‘ironic’ Celine Dion song choice at Montana rally

Donald Trump is being lampooned for the “ironic” use of Celine Dion’s Oscar-winning song from Titanic at his latest rally.

Shortly before the presidential candidate appeared on stage in Bozeman, Montana on Friday (9 August), his supporters watched as a clip of Dion singing her 1997 track “My Heart Will Go On” was played on a large screen.

It’s unknown whether Trump requested rights from Dion, who recently performed at the Olympics opening ceremony that Trump went on to criticise. The Independent has contacted representatives of Dion and Disney, who now owns 20th Century Fox, the studio that distributed Titanic, for comment.

Dion previously refused to perform at Trump’s inauguration when he was elected president in 2016.

The decision to use the songhas been widely lampooned on social media. Many are highlighting the irony that the song is from a film about a sinking ship, and was used days after Kamala Harris appeared to be pulling ahead of Trump in presidential election polling for the first time.

In a new survey, the Democrat took a three-point lead over Trump in a new survey. The song’s usage arrived one day after the former president held a widely condemned press conference filled with false claims.

“Wait, did Celine Dion give Trump permission to use her Titanic song? It is rather fitting since his campaign is sinking,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, with another stating: “This is so on the nose to what’s happening with his campaign, the cognitive dissonance is astounding.”

One person added: “I can’t help but laugh. It perfectly fits the analogy that the Trump campaign is a sinking ship.”

Trump has used “My Heart Will Go On” at his rallies before, including in November 2020, shortly before losing the election to Joe Biden.

Trump supporters watch on as Celine Dion’s ‘Titanic’ song is played at Montana rally (X/Twitter)

His campaign has also used songs without requesting rights before – in January 2024, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr reacted with disbelief to footage of the band’s 1984 song “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” being played at Trump rally.

In July 2020, the family of the late Tom Petty issued a statement objecting to Trump’s use of the song “I Won’t Back Down” in his campaign.

Trump had played the hit 1989 song at his rally in Tulsa, but Petty’s estate claimed he was not authorised to use it. In a statement, the family said Trump’s campaign “leaves too many Americans and common sense behind”.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,” they continued. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

Trump was preceded by Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at the Montana rally (Getty Images)

The following month, Neil Young sued Trump for copyright infringement over the use of two of his songs in what the artist calls a “campaign of ignorance and hate”.