Trump lashes out in court
Donald Trump went on an unplanned rant during the closing arguments of his real estate fraud trial. Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick has parted ways with the New England Patriots. And the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate Boeing.
Trump rants against AG, judge gets bomb threat
Donald Trump lashed out during the closing arguments of his real estate fraud trial in New York. ''The person in the room right now hates Trump," the former president said in an unscheduled and dramatic rant, referring to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has led the case against the Trump Organization. Trump’s comments highlighted a day of back-and-forth among lawyers that began with a bomb scare directed at a judge's home. James wants Trump on the hook for nearly all of a proposed $370 million in damages, although others also face potential liability. Trump may also face a lifetime ban on running a business or participating in the real estate industry in New York.
What everyone's talking about
Legendary NFL coach is out of a job
In a seismic move that seemed almost inconceivable not even a year ago, the NFL's New England Patriots have parted ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick, the team confirmed on Thursday. Belichick was the longest-tenured active coach in the NFL and led the Patriots to all six of the franchise's Super Bowl wins. His 333 wins rank second all-time in league history. But the Patriots have struggled following legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s departure following the 2019 season, and the recent 4-13 season was New England's worst in Belichick's 24 seasons there.
FAA will investigate Boeing's production process
The Federal Aviation Administration says it will open an investigation into Boeing in the wake of the ongoing 737 Max 9 grounding, according to a letter delivered to the manufacturer. “This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again," the letter said. "FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations." According to the FAA, Boeing has 10 days to respond to the notice. Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun said the company plans to fully cooperate with the investigation.
A break from the news
