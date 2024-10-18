Trump and Harris trade jabs at NYC Catholic charity event, though Harris wasn't there

A presidential election tradition dating back to 1960 brought some laughs in New York City on Thursday night, but for the first time in 40 years, only one candidate will be on the dias.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the New York Archdiocese's annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton, where he was joined by his wife Melania Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris announced last month that she could not attend due to a conflicting campaign event but appeared at the dinner in a video.

"She is going to be campaigning in a battleground state that day, and the campaign wants to maximize her time in the battlegrounds this close to the election," a campaign official told ABC News on Sept. 23.

The vice president campaigned in Wisconsin on Thursday.

PHOTO: US-POLITICS-ELECTION (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump alternated between making jokes about Harris and some of the other attendees and the regular lines that he uses while campaigning, but he did acknowledged the event's tradition of self-deprecating jokes and said one was coming before admitting, "Ah, I got nothing."

Harris appeared in her video with "Saturday Night Live" character Mary Katherine Gallagher, played by Molly Shannon as an awkward Catholic school girl who dreams of being a superstar.

Harris asked Mary Katherine for advice on how to address the Catholic gathering.

“Is there anything that you think that maybe I shouldn't bring up tonight?”

“Um, well, don’t lie," Mary Katherine replied.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness to thy neighbor,” Harris said.

“Indeed, especially thy neighbor’s election results,” Mary Katherine said.

PHOTO: US-POLITICS-ELECTION (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE: As Nov. 5 nears, Trump steps up attempts to recast Jan. 6 violence as 'day of love'

Trump chastised Harris in a Truth Social post before the event for not showing up.

"They didn’t give me the option of a video message, nor would I have done it. This is very disrespectful to everyone involved," he said adding that Harris should lose the Catholic vote over this.

After Harris' video played, Trump repeated that sentiment.

"It's been a long tradition for both Democrat and Republican candidates for president of the United States to attend this dinner. Always. It's a rule. Otherwise, bad things are going to happen to you from up there," he said. "You can't do what I just saw on that screen. But, my opponent feels like she does not have to be here, which is deeply disrespectful to the event and in particular, to our great Catholic community. Very disrespectful."

Later, mentioning the charity behind the dinner, Trump took another shot at Harris, saying, "I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis, and she would have been here, guaranteed."

Since 1960, the black-tie event has hosted both the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates and allowed them to "share self-deprecating humor" and raise money for the archdiocese's charitable organizations.

It is named in honor of Alfred E. Smith, the former New York governor who was the first Catholic to be nominated to a major party's presidential ticket.

The last time a presidential candidate could not attend the dinner was in 1984, when Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale bowed out.

The event was emceed by comedian Jim Gaffigan, who currently plays Gov. Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live."

PHOTO: Cardinal Timothy Dolan sits between, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, Oct. 20, 2016, in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump confirmed his attendance in a Truth Social post on Sept. 23, not long after Harris' campaign announced she would not show up.

"It's sad, but not surprising, that Kamala has decided not to attend," he said in the post.

MORE: Harris paints Trump as threat, draws contrast with Biden in combative Fox News interview

In the same post, Trump accused Harris of being anti-Catholic and repeated past claims, without evidence, that the administration was persecuting Catholics. President Joe Biden is the second Catholic president in American history and attends mass weekly.

PHOTO: Francis Cardinal Spellman (center) is flanked by the two Presidential candidates, Sen. John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon as they attended the Alfred E. Smith memorial dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Oct. 19, 1960. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

In the past, the presidential candidates have roasted each other and appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night. However, things were different in 2016, the last time both of the presidential candidates attended the event in person.

Trump was booed during his 2016 Al Smith dinner speech for repeatedly attacking Sec. of State Hilary Clinton.

During Clinton's remarks, the Democratic nominee made some self-deprecating jokes about her stamina and paid speeches, before turning her attention to Trump, where she jabbed him on everything from his temperament to his ties to Russia.

Trump did not laugh or appear to be amused by his opponent's jokes.

ABC News' Soo Rin Kim, Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Trump and Harris trade jabs at NYC Catholic charity event, though Harris wasn't there originally appeared on abcnews.go.com