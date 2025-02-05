Trump’s Latest Bombshell: U.S. Will ‘Take Over’ the Gaza Strip

Julia Ornedo
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he returned to the White House last month. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump declared Tuesday the U.S. would lay claim to the war-torn Gaza Strip and use the land to generate jobs and housing.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president said the U.S. would “level the site” and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Asked whether the U.S. planned to send troops to secure Gaza, Trump said “we’ll do what is necessary.”

“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece, and we’re going to develop it,” he said. “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East.”

