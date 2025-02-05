Trump’s Latest Bombshell: U.S. Will ‘Take Over’ the Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump declared Tuesday the U.S. would lay claim to the war-torn Gaza Strip and use the land to generate jobs and housing.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president said the U.S. would “level the site” and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

President Trump on securing PEACE in Gaza: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip ... and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing… pic.twitter.com/sr3rnO0fE4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

Asked whether the U.S. planned to send troops to secure Gaza, Trump said “we’ll do what is necessary.”

“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece, and we’re going to develop it,” he said. “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East.”