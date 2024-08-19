Trump latest: Fury as Trump reposts AI Taylor Swift ‘endorsement’ while George Santos to learn his fate in court

Donald Trump has stoked controversy by turning to artificial intelligence to push a bogus “Swifties for Trump” campaign, falsely claiming that the hugely popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a Democrat, is backing his presidential run.

Meanwhile, the disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally George Santos, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case on Monday in order to avoid a trial.

On Sunday, Trump was warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between Harris and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Democrats are sure to have left their mark in Chicago after beaming anti-Trump-Vance messages onto Donald Trump’s Chicago hotel last night ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The various images touched on what have become staple taunts against the Republican ticket in this year’s presidential election, including the line that Donald Trump and JD Vance are “weird” – originally coined by Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in his first speech after Kamala Harris tapped him as her running mate.

Myriam Page reports.

‘Weird as hell’: Dems taunt Trump with messages on his Chicago hotel as DNC kicks off

Fake electors still donating to Trump despite some facing criminal charges in scheme to overturn 2020 election

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A number of fake electors who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election have donated to Donald Trump as recently as this year, financial records show.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Fake electors donating to Trump campaign despite some facing criminal charges

Watch: Trump attempts to clarify medal of freedom remarks by repeating original point

16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump tried to clarify his medal of freedom comments but he just ended up saying the same thing that got people mad in the first place pic.twitter.com/UF6zfvMf8B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report on Trump’s original comments:

Trump insults veterans by saying civilian award is ‘much better’ than Medal of Honor

Trump vows to stop violent crime in all-caps Truth Social post

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Convicted felon Donald Trump says dealing with crime will be his top priority if he is re-elected (along with four other top priorities), calling Chicago a “war zone” over the number of shootings that take place in the city and blaming “weak, liberal politicians”.

Here’s his latest shouty, all-caps post from Truth Social:

CRIME IN AMERICA IS OUT OF CONTROL. I AM GOING TO MAKE IT, ALONG WITH THE ECONOMY, INFLATION, STRONG BORDERS, AND ENERGY DOMINANCE, MY TOP PRIORITY. THE DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THEIR CONVENTION IN CHICAGO IN ORDER TO SHOWCASE IT, AND YET 117 PEOPLE WERE SHOT, 17 KILLED, ON THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, AND 40 WERE SHOT THIS WEEKEND. THAT IS A WAR ZONE, AND WILL BE HANDLED ACCORDINGLY. I WILL BRING CRIME IN AMERICA DOWN TO A TINY FRACTION OF WHAT IT IS TODAY. MOTHERS WILL NO LONGER BE LOSING THEIR CHILDREN BECAUSE WEAK, LIBERAL POLITICIANS HAVE GIVEN UP ON SECURING A CRIME FREE USA!!! I WILL STOP VIOLENT CRIME IN AMERICA!!!

Crime is actually falling per the latest data from the FBI.

Trump posts an all-caps blast that “CRIME IN AMERICA IS OUT OF CONTROL”



The data tells a very different story. pic.twitter.com/P1LvOui1Vd — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 19, 2024

Tammy Duckworth slams Trump’s ‘despicable’ comments about military veterans

15:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Senator and Army National Guard veteran Tammy Duckworth has slammed Trump, calling him “despicable” for his degrading comments about military veterans and for suggesting the highest civilian award is more prestigious than the Medal of Honor awarded to service members who have demonstrated “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity.”

Myriam Page has more.

Tammy Duckworth slams Trump’s ‘despicable’ comments about military veterans

Trump attacks ‘Comrade Kamala Harris’ as ‘Marxist trained’ in bizarre Truth Social post

14:45 , Oliver O'Connell

After a torrent of video posts on Truth Social over the weekend, Donald Trump hammered out his latest attack on Kamala Harris on today, calling her “Marxist trained” and “Comrade”.

Here’s what was on the former president’s mind this morning:

The Radical Left protesters in Chicago are going after the Democrat Party because the know they are weak and ready to break into a full blown party of Socialism or, if they really do their job, and with a little bit of luck, the Communist Party of the United States of America. They are already very close and, having a Marxist trained and believing President whose father is a Marxist professor, Comrade Kamala Harris, stranger things have happened! November 5th, 2024, will be the most important day in the history of our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Willie Brown threatens to sue Trump over ‘fake’ helicopter story

14:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has threatened to sue Trump after the former president told a seemingly completely fictious story about him.

During a lie-filled press conference at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, the former president recounted what now appears to be a tall tale about a helicopter ride he claims he once took with Brown, in which the latter allegedly told him scurrilous stories about Kamala Harris, whom he had dated.

Brown has since denied ever being in a chopper with Trump and says he supports Harris “religiously”.

Here’s more from James Liddell and Graig Graziosi.

Willie Brown threatens to sue Trump over ‘fake’ story of near-fatal helicopter ride

Harris campaign slams Trump for rally in town with long ties to KKK

13:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Kamala Harris’s campaign has slammed Trump for planning a rally in a Michigan town with long ties to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and white supremacists.

Trump’s campaign announced his return to Michigan this upcoming Tuesday with an event in Howell, a city of roughly 10,000 residents with long, storied links to the racist mob, which openly held events north of the town throughout the 1970s and even sporadically into the present era.

Pro-KKK graffiti was reportedly found in Howell as recently as 2021 – and white supremacists staged a rally there just last month.

Here’s more from John Bowden.

Harris campaign slams Trump for planning rally in Michigan town with long ties to KKK

Trump posts AI-generated image of Harris speaking at DNC with communist flags

13:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s James Liddell with more adventures in artifice from Trump, further evidence that he’s lost his knack as a poster.

Trump posts AI-generated image of Harris speaking at DNC with communist flags

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz take Pennsylvania bus tour en route to Democratic convention

12:45 , Joe Sommerlad

This is what a non-weird presidential campaign looks like, by the way.

The Democratic ticket toured western Pennsylvania by bus on Sunday, meeting voters, giving speeches, answering policy questions from reporters, manning a phone bank and even stopping at a gas station for Doritos.

You know, like normal politicians actually interested in governing.

VP: I feel like we need to earn everyone’s vote and that means being on the road, being in communities.. pic.twitter.com/bmLeFfGmUS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

Reporter: The CBS poll shows that you’re three points up



VP: I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people pic.twitter.com/IY6MeGwiz6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

VP: When we increase home ownership in America.. what that means in terms of increasing the tax base, not to mention property tax base, what that does to fund schools. Again, return on investment. pic.twitter.com/RzJjP0qX9S — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

Gov. Walz at Aliquippa High School Football Practice: Politics.. what I fear most is that young people turn away from it rather than turning into it. Politics isn’t so much different than this. It’s about something bigger than themselves. It’s about setting a future goal and… pic.twitter.com/4MMnNWgwG2 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

Governor Tim Walz continues to be very good at this pic.twitter.com/pqtBGLhjEM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

Every road trip needs a snack break.



Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

George Santos expected to take plea deal in campaign fraud case

12:15 , Joe Sommerlad

The disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case today in order to avoid a trial.

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

Former congressman George Santos expected to take plea deal in campaign fraud case

Desperate Trump turns to AI to push bogus ‘Swifties for Trump’ campaign

11:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump has seemingly turned to artificial intelligence to suggest Taylor Swift fans are supporters of his, as he desperately battles to win back the limelight with Kamala Harris's Democratic National Convention kicking off in Chicago today.

On Sunday, the former president used his Truth Social platform to post a string of screenshots showing alleged Swift fans dressed in T-shirts reading: “Swifties for Trump.”

Above the images, he wrote: “I accept!”

In the last hour, Trump has made 22 posts on Truth Social, one more deranged than the next. Fake polls, people praising him, comparing himself to Lincoln, attacking people, threatening people, and posting AI pics of fake Swifties. He’s coming apart. pic.twitter.com/TLHFWckM6b — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2024

This is just getting tragic.

That said, at least one of those people featured above is real.

Jenna Piwowarczyk has sent The Independent the following shot of herself with Trump in Racine, Wisconsin, taken as he rallied there on June 18, so there are some true “Swifties for Trump” out there.

Jenna Piwowarczyk, a self-styled ‘Swifty for Trump’, poses with Donald Trump in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 18 2024 (Jenna Piwowarczyk)

Here’s more from Becca Monaghan.

Donald Trump fooled by AI images of Taylor Swift fans supporting him

JD Vance bizarrely compares Harris to Jeffrey Epstein

11:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over the weekend, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.

Trump’s campaign released a new hype video showing Trump boarding Jeffrey Epstein’s old airplane.



Trump called pedophile Epstein “a terrific guy” and flew multiple times on his airplane in the 1990’s. pic.twitter.com/k5HvguMkV7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 18, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already made light work of this ill-advised comparison from Vance, a candidate Beshear has delighted in trashing over Hillbilly Elegy.

Beshear: For this guy to mention Jeffrey Epstein when he has encouraged women to stay in relationships with domestic violence and when he called someone getting impregnated through rape as inconvenient is really something pic.twitter.com/sxnC4o0v4Q — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2024

Here’s John Bowden’s report.

JD Vance wildly compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein

Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Kamala Harris

10:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Despite the best efforts of Graham, Nikki Haley, Kevin McCarthy, Kellyanne Conway, Megyn Kelly and many other influential conservatives, Trump has so far shown little appetite for a change in strategy or capacity to implement one, declaring that he was “better looking” than Kamala Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

Trump: I am much better looking than her. I'm a better looking person than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OdNA3mdtxj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Trump: Have you heard her laugh -- that is the laugh of a crazy person. The laugh of a lunatic. Have you heard her? They prohibited her for laughing. I have been waiting for her to laugh. As soon as she laughs, the election is over. pic.twitter.com/BJNLjryNag — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Harris has, so far, largely ignored these lame assaults, rather than dignify them with a response – a wise move.

At the same event, Trump also rambled on about TiVo, betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of tariffs and forgot what state he was in, none of which was a great look for a man who suddenly finds himself the oldest presidential candidate in American history.

Trump: I love the playback controls you have nowadays. They used to call it TiVo, now they TiVo— I think it’s the single greatest invention. it is better than television. pic.twitter.com/lOEZKGNDsh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Does he really not understand who pays the tariff? https://t.co/HvjxRVUrdG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2024

Trump: "Would that be ok, North Carolina?" (Trump is in Pennsylvania.) pic.twitter.com/KHCs5Kny3c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2024

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Harris as he obsesses over Time cover again

Lindsey Graham warns ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

10:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.

“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

Lindsey Graham: "Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election." pic.twitter.com/g1RHToX8Xb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2024

Here’s John Bowden’s report.

Lindsey Graham admits ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

Hello and welcome!

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 US presidential election as Donald Trump and JD Vance take on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the race for the White House.