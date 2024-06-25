Trump lawyers in classified docs case ask judge to suppress evidence seized during Mar-a-Lago search

The Daily Beast

It’s anyone’s guess at this point how Donald Trump intends to actually deliver on his claim that he’ll quickly end Russia’s war in Ukraine if he wins the presidential election in November. But his advisers are starting to share details of one potential course of action which could force Kyiv into deciding to negotiate with Vladimir Putin or face the prospect of being deprived of vital American weapons. Two of the former president’s advisers, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg and Fred Flei