Trump Leaves Wisconsin Following Republican National Convention
Former US President Donald Trump was filmed boarding his plane following his attendance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in footage posted soon after midnight on Friday, July 19.
Video from former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino Jr shows Trump on the airstair, waving and raising his fist like he did following an assassination attempt on July 13.
The former president earlier addressed the convention to accept his party