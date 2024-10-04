Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his dinner guests.

The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

“So they’re going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the check—we handed her the check—and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I’d much rather have my husband.’ Now I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same,” Trump reportedly said. “At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually.”

Musk Will Be ‘There to Support’ Trump During Return to Assassination Attempt Site

The dinner, which Trump reportedly flew in for in on a private jet once owned by disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was held at the $38 million home of art collectors and investors John and Amy Phelan, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), gambling mogul Steve Wynn, and billionaire Thomas Peterffy also in attendance.

Over the course of the meal, Trump also reportedly launched into an expletive-laden rant about undocumented migrants. The former president allegedly claimed that “smart, very streetwise” political leaders around the world are deliberately channeling convicted criminals into the U.S. to destabilize the country.

He also spoke at length, according to The Guardian, about a supposed incident, denied by the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in which more than 20 people traveled to the U.S. after being released from prison in the Central African nation.

Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

“We said, ‘Where do you come from?’ They said, ‘Prison.’ ‘What did you do?’ ‘None of your f---ing business what we did,’” he claimed an exchange between the supposed convicts and unspecified U.S. officials went down. “You know why? Because they’re murderers.”

Seemingly recognizing this had perhaps pushed the boat a little too far for his guests, the recording then reportedly featured Trump saying, “I hate to use that foul language.”

“These are the toughest people. These people are coming in from Africa, from the Middle East,” he reportedly went on. “They’re coming in from all parts of Asia, the bad parts, the parts where they’re rough, and the only thing good is they make our criminals look extremely nice. They make our Hell’s Angels look like the nicest people on earth.”

Trump Media’s Misery Deepens as Top Execs Depart

Trump, who still refuses to admit his 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden, further used his audience with the Republican Party high rollers to portray his Democratic rival Kamala Harris as a dire threat to American democracy.

“Look, we gotta win and if we don’t win this country’s going to hell,” he reportedly said. “You know, there’s an expression, this could be the last election we ever have, and it’s an expression that I really believe, and I believe that this could be the last election we ever have.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.