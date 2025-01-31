Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

Let's face it: For the past four years, it has seemed to a lot of us that we haven't had a leader in our nation.

Throughout his term as president, we watched Joe Biden seemingly unable to find his way off a stage, shaking hands with air, stumbling along while trying to read a teleprompter, being nearly hidden from the media and getting our information from a press secretary who reads answers out of a binder (like telling us the border is secure and Biden would never pardon his son). The best news from Inauguration Day is the realization that we have a president again.

After four years of wondering who is actually calling the shots in Washington – because we suspected it wasn't Biden – there is no question who is in charge now.

Donald J. Trump is back, he's ready to lead, and we know exactly what he will do because it will be exactly what he said he would do in his reelection campaign: Put America first.

President Trump hit the ground running

President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for Jan. 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2025.

Look at his first day back in office.

Up early for a church service, tea at the White House with Biden, headed off to the U.S. Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony, delivered a speech to refocus the nation, gave a second speech to supporters in the Capitol, signed Cabinet nominations and executive orders before leaving the Capitol, went to the rally/parade, headed back to the White House, signed dozens more executive orders, held an hour-long impromptu news conference with reporters in the Oval Office, changed into formal wear and headed to the inaugural balls, danced at three of them with the first lady and gave further remarks to attendees, then returned to the White House for the night.

Does anyone think Biden could have done all of that? Change and vigor have arrived back in Washington.

What has Trump done so far?

And just what did President Trump accomplish on his first day?

He kept his signature promise to defend our borders by declaring an emergency at the southern border. He ended the Biden CBP One app, which created a flow of migrants across the southern border. Ended "Catch and Release" and reinstated the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Designated Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Ended birthright citizenship for the children of illegal border crossers – which will be tested in court.

All of these are issues and solutions that Trump campaigned and was reelected on. And that is just the border.

He also pledged to end the electric vehicle mandate, freeing our auto industry to build the cars that consumers actually want to buy. Ended failed diversity, equity and inclusion offices across the federal government, and said all hiring must be based on merit, and brought common sense to government by making it the policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female. Instituted a civilian hiring freeze while also requiring federal employees to actually show up at the office for the first time in four years. Created the Department of Government Efficiency to get waste out of the federal government.

He withdrew America from the Paris climate deal, which had put America at an economic disadvantage, and from the World Health Organization. He extended Americans' ability to continue to use TikTok while new buyers are sought to remove the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. Unleashed American oil and natural gas production to bring down energy costs to keep his promise to make America energy dominant and bring down costs.

He even renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a change already being embraced by Florida and other Gulf Coast states.

Trump makes a new 'golden age' feel possible

All of this is what Trump ran on, and he intends to keep his promises. The most important thing that gives me comfort, and stands in sharp contrast to what we've had the past four years, is that there is no question our elected president is in charge and calling the shots.

People are free to agree or disagree with Trump on policy, but nobody can deny he is doing exactly what he said he would do during the campaign.

In his inaugural address, and throughout the day, Trump kept referring to a new "golden age" for America, and it really does feel possible.

Every decision Trump made on Day 1 put America first, and that is very refreshing.

I can't wait to see what occurs in the coming months, and I'm sure all Americans are on the edge of their seats.

Jamie Roe is a Michigan political consultant and strategist and guest columnist for the Detroit Free Press, where this column originally appeared.

