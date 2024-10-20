Trump Media Whistleblowers Accuse Company of Taking ‘America Last’ Approach

Truth Social’s parent company can’t catch a break—from its own staffers.

A group of staffers filed an internal whistleblower document that accused Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, a former GOP congressman, of mismanaging the company and handing out jobs to his friends instead of more qualified people, according to ProPublica. It also accused him of mandating the company hire only foreign workers instead of Americans, describing him as “America Last.” As a result, the complaint says, Nunes should be fired.

“This approach not only contradicts the America First principles we stand for but also raises concerns about the quality, dedication, and alignment of our workforce with our core values,” the letter read, according to ProPublica.

The document claims Nunes' actions, which it does not substantially outline, “have put us at substantial risk of legal action with our regulators, vendors, shareholders, and employees, and have already resulted in litigation.”

The group that filed the complaint also believes Nunes, who left Congress to run the company in 2022, is not suited to run the tech company.

“We have approached this with patience, kindness, and grace, hoping for improvement, but the situation has only deteriorated,” the letter states.

The group later added: “The more these internal failures — ranging from leadership mismanagement and broken promises to legal vulnerabilities — remain unaddressed, the more likely they are to leak out, likely triggering a PR crisis,” the letter says. “If these issues become public, they will severely tarnish Truth Social’s reputation, erode public trust, and draw negative media attention.”

The reveal of the whistleblower complaint came weeks after Trump Media employees were reportedly buzzing over the document, which they claimed to ProPublica forced multiple employees out of the company as a form of “retaliation.”

