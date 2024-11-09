Trump to meet with Biden at the White House this week

Joe Biden will meet with Donald Trump in the Oval Office this week, according to the White House.

The meeting, in which the two men are expected to discuss the transition of power in January, will be the President-elect’s first return to the White House since 2021.

Trump was invited to the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 11am on Wednesday by Biden, according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. More details will be made available in due course.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president. However, Trump did not host Biden for such a meeting after his defeat in 2020.

Despite the acrimony of the 2024 presidential race, Biden has promised a “peaceful transfer of power” on January 20th – the date of Trump’s second inauguration.

On January 20th, we will have a peaceful transfer of power in America. pic.twitter.com/nrWhimDsJF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 7, 2024

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions,” he said, following the President-elect’s sweeping victory on Tuesday. “The country chooses one or the other.

“We accept the choice the country made. I've said many times, you can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree, something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for. You see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

He added: “The people vote and choose their own leaders, and they do it peacefully. And we’re in a democracy — the will of the people always prevails.”

Biden also held a congratulatory call with Trump — his predecessor and now his successor — and promised that he would “direct [his] entire administration” to work with Trump’s team to pass the baton to the incoming president and his staff.

More follows ...