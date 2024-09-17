Trump Meets Deputies Who Arrested Golf Course Gunman

Former president Donald Trump on September 17 met several members of Florida’s Martin County Sheriff’s Office who two days earlier were involved in the arrest of Ryan Routh, who is alleged to have tried to assassinate Trump at a golf course.

The meeting took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and involved Sheriff William D Snyder and eight of his deputies.

Trump thanked the deputies, complimented their looks, and shook their hands. “Still here!” he told them. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful

