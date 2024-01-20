Trump mixes up Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley when discussing Jan. 6, 2021, attack at rally

CONCORD, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump appeared to confuse former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, R-Calif., with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at a rally in New Hampshire Friday when talking about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump has repeatedly claimed −without evidence − that Pelosi rejected his request of having 10,000 National Guard troops be deployed before Jan. 6, 2021.

The name mixup came as Trump was repeatedly criticizing Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, who’s cutting into the former president’s lead in New Hampshire.

“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

This isn't the first time there have been concerns raised about Trump's cognition. There have been reports of the former president slurring words, having difficulty walking and struggling to raise a water glass during his presidency, raising concerns about his age. President Joe Biden has faced scrutiny as well for repeated verbal gaffes and falling or tripping at different events.

But Trump dismissed questions about his age in a Truth Social post last year, arguing that Biden was “one of the oldest 79s in History but by and of itself, he is not an old man.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump mixes up Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley at a New Hampshire rally