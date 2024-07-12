Trump mocks Biden for mixing him up with Kamala as Don Jr praises ‘not bad’ job at press conference

Donald Trump and his cronies mocked Joe Biden following a gaffe at his high-stakes press conference where he mixed up the former president and his own VP Kamala Harris.

In his first question from reporters following scripted remarks, Biden was asked if he had any concerns about Kamala Harris’ ability to govern should she take over the top of the ticket in his stead.

"I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden replied, before quickly correcting himself.

The clip was shared widely online and picked up just as swiftly by the Trump campaign. Trump appeared delighted by the mistake, posting the clip multiple times on Truth Social.

Trump delighted in Biden’s press conference slip-up, during which he confused Kamala Harris with his political rival (@realDonaldTrump)

“Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, "I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president." Great job, Joe!” Trump wrote.

Trump later posted other short clips from Biden’s speech including when Biden referred to his chief-of-staff of the military as “my Commander-In-Chief” – his own title.

Following the end of the conference, Trump wrote: “Crooked Joe has a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome!” The phrase has been used by Trump to refer to those who speak about him in a negative way.

On the Rumble video platform, Donald Trump Jr reportedly praised Biden’s performance, saying he was "doing OK" and "he could stay in if he wanted to. He’s not too bad."

Wow! That wasn’t good!



“I didn’t pick Trump to be Vice President…” — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 11, 2024

Don Jr’s remarks align with the narrative that the Trump campaign actually favors Biden staying in the 2024 race because it has a strategy to beat him, rather than Harris.

But other Trump family members focused on the Kamala gaffe. Eric Trump also wrote: “Wow! That wasn’t good!”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee to Don Jr, also piled in against Biden, writing: “Barely-there Biden: ‘I don’t want to sound self-serving. Biden’s entire career has been self serving - for himself and his corrupt family. Unfit for office on so many levels.”

Following the conclusion of the press conference, Biden acknowledged his slip on Harris and Trump, but reiterated he knew the difference between Harris and Trump.

“One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon,” his official account posted on X.