Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.

Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.

“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the hell out.’ And he walks around shaking hands with people; he still doesn’t know what the hell happened.”

Trump wasn’t done.

“And then he goes to the beach!” the former president added. “He goes to the beach all the time. Somebody told him he looks great in a bathing suit. Typically—typically—an 82-year-old man does not look great in a bathing suit. There may be a couple, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it.”

President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/AZmhRHHf0Y — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 30, 2023

Photographers have caught Biden both shirtless and shirt on by the water in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he and his wife own a home. Biden was holed up there, sick with COVID, when he decided to drop out of the race.

“He has an ability that I wish I had,” Trump said. “He’s able to fall asleep, stone cold out, in front of the media. They’re taking pictures. Who the hell wants to sleep in front of the media? … He’s laying down on the beach, he has those chairs, you know, they’re meant for old people and children to lift. They weigh about six ounces, they’re aluminum, like six ounces, and he has a hard time moving them?”

Trump seemed to relish in attacking his old opponent. At one point, he questioned whether he should have gone easier on Biden during their debate so the president remained in the race.

The former president blamed mastermind and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the switch-up that has Harris narrowly leading Trump in the race to the White House.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi, she’s crazy as a bedbug, Crazy Nancy, but others, too, they went to him and they said, ‘Joe, you’re out,’” Trump said, fantasizing about internal Biden White House conversations. “He said, ‘I’m not getting out.’ And then said, ‘No, you’re out, we’re gonna use the 25th Amendment because you’re freakin’ crazy, man.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

