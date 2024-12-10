Trump Mocks Trudeau After Canadian Leader Warns Tariffs Will Hurt Americans

Marita Vlachou
·3 min read

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday appeared to mock Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the latter warned that the tariffs Trump has threatened to impose on goods imported from Canada would hurt everyday Americans.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to Trudeau as the governor “of the Great State of Canada.”

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote.

Last month, Trudeau visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the U.S. president-elect threatened to levy a 25% tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as soon as he takes office, complaining that the two countries are not doing enough to stop the flow of migrants and fentanyl into the U.S.

During their meeting in Florida, Trump told Trudeau that if the proposed tariffs would have such a devastating impact on his country, Canada could become the 51st state and Trudeau could serve as its governor. Trudeau and his advisers laughed nervously at the apparent joke, according to Fox News.

Trump’s latest dig at the Canadian leader comes after Trudeau made an appearance before the Halifax Chamber of Commerce on Monday, where he warned that Trump’s tariff threat would also hurt American consumers.

“First of all, let’s not kid ourselves, 25% tariffs on everything going to the United States would be devastating for the Canadian economy,” Trudeau said.

“They would also, however, mean real hardship for Americans as well,” he added.

Trudeau noted that the U.S. imports the majority of its crude oil from Canada and also relies on the neighboring country for steel and aluminum, among other things.

The Canadian leader suggested that the tariffs Trump has proposed would undercut the U.S. president-elect’s pledge to make life more affordable for the U.S. public.

“I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive for Americans,” Trudeau said.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” broadcast Sunday, though, Trump claimed tariffs would “cost Americans nothing,” contradicting economists’ predictions that such a move would likely worsen inflation.

Trudeau added that Canada would respond to potential tariffs from the U.S. and the country is currently exploring all options on the table.

The Canadian leader said that while it’s important to take Trump’s threat seriously, Canadians shouldn’t panic.

“We know that when [Trump] says these things he means them but at the same time we also know that his approach will often be to challenge people to destabilize a negotiating partner, to offer uncertainty and even sometimes a bit of chaos into the well-established hallways of democracies and institutions,” Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, Trump is showing no signs of backing down from his threats.

“I’m a big believer in tariffs,” he told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “I think tariffs are the most beautiful word. I think they’re beautiful. It’s going to make us rich.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump Leveled This Condescending Remark At A Female Journalist — And Experts Have Thoughts

    The president-elect made the startling remark to veteran journalist Kristen Welker during a wide-ranging sit-down interview on "Meet the Press."

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump's way - or his

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”

  • Tulsi Gabbard Scrambles to Save Spy Job as Another Trump Pick Hits Trouble

    Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence had largely gone under the radar, with critics taking aim at Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz. But now she’s the latest Trump administration pick to come under scrutiny over her colorful past. With questions being raised about her links with Russia and Syria, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with senior Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday in a bid to shore up her support.

  • Everyone from Richard Branson to the Pope wants Biden to act on death row before Trump can

    Pope Francis spoke about the situation on Sunday. His prayer was closely followed by the release of a series of open letters on Monday from leaders including Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and others

  • Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Releasing Fragrance Ad Featuring Jill Biden: ‘I Find it Hard to Believe I’m Saying This, but It’s Beneath You’

    On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • Poilievre's 'Santa Claus' quip trivialized Inuit presence in Arctic, says national Inuit leader

    The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Donald Trump, On ‘Meet The Press,’ Again Pledges To Pardon January 6th Rioters, Says Liz Cheney And Other Committee Members “Should Go To Jail”

    In his first sit-down interview since winning the presidential election, Donald Trump told NBC News’ Meet the Press that he still plans to pardon those convicted for their role in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while he said that the members of committee tasked with investigating it “should go to jail.” “Honestly, they …

  • Matt Gaetz Reportedly Has A New Primetime Gig

    The firebrand former Florida lawmaker is reportedly pivoting from politics with the move, following his withdrawn nomination as Donald Trump's attorney general.

  • Assad Resurfaces in Moscow After Syrian Regime Swept Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Syria’s Bashar al-Assad has landed in Moscow after Islamist-led forces entered the capital and ended more than half-a-century of his family’s rule.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley AmbitionsKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With Mi

  • Economists Say Trudeau’s Government Will Break Fiscal Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists say they expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will break its self-imposed fiscal constraints as deficits in Canada continue to deepen.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley AmbitionsNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Cos

  • Trump Makes Dumbfounding Claim That Democrats are Fighting to ‘Get Rid of the Popular Vote’

    President-elect Donald Trump launched a baffling claim Monday that "Democrats are fighting hard to get rid of the Popular Vote in future Elections." In a post on his Truth Social network, he added: “They want all future Presidential Elections to be based exclusively on the Electoral College!” In fact, the popular vote has in recent decades heavily favored Democrats and, this year, Trump became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. Democratic candidates have won the popular vo

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman

    A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer responding to the scene hit another car, killing its driver, the Republican congresswoman confirmed on X. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote.

  • Critics raise eyebrows over plan to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine war effort

    OTTAWA — Ottawa's plan to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine to fight the Russian incursion has some experts scratching their heads, while staunch Ukraine supporters worry it could unintentionally pit aggrieved gun owners against the war effort.