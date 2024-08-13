Donald Trump says Joe Biden was ousted in 'coup' in rambling interview with Elon Musk

Michael Howie
Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the US election race in a “coup” during a rambling interview with Elon Musk.

The two-hour interview, which was due to start at 1am on Tuesday, was put back by more than 40 minutes by technical problems.

The interview saw Trump voice anger that Vice President Harris had been swapped in for President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket.

Trump said: "This was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn’t want to leave. And they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way".The former President insulted his White House rival Kamala Harris several times, referring to her as "third rate", "incompetent" and "a radical left lunatic."But he also appeared to praise her looks.

"She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live," Trump said about a picture of Ms Harris on the cover of Time magazine.

“It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania,” he added, referring to his wife Melania Trump.

Trump also launched a strongly-worded attack on the European Union.

He made no mention of his disagreement with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over Britain's riots and free speech, but he did raise the open letter posted by EU internal market boss Thierry Breton's asking him not to spread disinformation when interviewing the former president.

Trump responded by claiming the EU is "bad" on trade with the US and criticising Nato for not spending enough on defence.

"That's probably why they notified you," Trump said. "They don't treat our country well."

In a rambling conversation that spanned more than two hours, the Tesla boss and Republican presidential nominee declared their mutual admiration and rehashed shared political views on immigration and the economy.

Trump took the opportunity to take aim at Mr Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Ms Harris, who he blamed for a rise in illegal immigration.

"She is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco, and then as attorney-general, she destroyed California," he said.

"She's going to be worse than him," he added, referencing President Joe Biden, saying the country needed to prevent anything happening under "stupid people like Biden".

Trump started by talking about last month's assassination attempt at a campaign rally, pledging to return to the Pennsylvania town of Butler where a bullet hit his ear.

Donald Trump participates in the interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X (Margo Martin via REUTERS)
"Doctors later told me that the ear is a place, that is a very bloody place if you're going to get hit," he said.

"If I had not turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now - as much as I like you."

Trump trumpeted his good relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim-Jong Un, Mr Musk questioned whether Ms Harris was tough enough to stand up to overseas leaders.

"There's some real tough characters out there," he said. "And if they don't think the American president is tough, they will do what they want to do."

Towards the end of the conversation, Mr Trump asked if 60 million people had tuned in to listen to him, and the listener count showed 1.2 million tuning in live. A post to X advertising the conversation was viewed 93 million times.

Trump's X account had earlier posted a series of tweets for the first time in almost a year.

The Harris campaign responded to the interview with a statement which said: "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.

"Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

The call, described by Mr Musk as a "conversation" rather than an interview, started late with people logging on to the online space initially greeted with music or silence rather than a conversation between the two men.

Mr Musk blamed an attack on X's system for preventing access, posting: "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down."

He appeared to accuse the Democrats for attacking X.

When an X user posted "Is Dems fighting to 'save' Democracy from two massive disrupters!", Mr Musk replied "Yeah"

A distributed denial-of-service (DDos) attack is an attempt to disrupt the traffic of a server or network by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

