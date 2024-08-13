Trump repeats same talking points during Musk interview - but the former president’s ‘lisp’ steals the show

Justin Rohrlich
·5 min read

As Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s discussion got underway Monday night on X, the former president’s voice raised immediate questions among listeners, many of whom said they thought it sounded like he was speaking with a distinct lisp.

The live one-on-one between former president Trump — who last week floated “at least 162 misstatements, exaggerations and outright lies” during a 64-minute press conference at his Florida country club — and X boss Musk — whose false or misleading claims about the 2024 election have amassed more than 1 billion views on the social media site — was derailed by technical glitches for some 40 minutes on Monday night before finally starting.

Musk said the chat would give people an opportunity to “get a feel for what Donald Trump is like in a conversation.” But listeners were immediately distracted by Trump’s odd-sounding voice.

“Did Trump pause campaign rallies because of this massive lisp he has on this Twitter interview with Elon?” one X user posted.

“Is it just me….. What is wrong with trumps voice??” another wrote. “Sound like he has a lisp??”

“Trump got hit by the CIA lisp gun” posted a third.

In an emailed response to an inquiry about the lisp from a Huffington Post reporter, the Trump campaign said, “Must be your s****y hearing. Get your ears checked.”

Something sounded off with Donald Trump’s voice on Monday night as he spoke with Elon Musk. Several users noted it sounded like the Republican nominee had a lisp. (AP)
Something sounded off with Donald Trump’s voice on Monday night as he spoke with Elon Musk. Several users noted it sounded like the Republican nominee had a lisp. (AP)

The former president spent the bulk of the chat treating listeners to a laundry list of the same complaints and grievances he has been airing for years.

Trump called President Joe Biden “stupid,” and described Vice-President Kamala Harris as “incompetent,” while praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Chinese strongman Xi Jinping and Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin as “tough,” “smart,” “vicious, and “at the top of their game.” He railed against illegal immigration, claimed other countries were emptying out their prisons and psychiatric hospitals and sending the residents to the US, and denigrated Biden as “the worst” US president in history. (In fact, Trump was ranked as the worst American president by academics and historians.)

Musk agreed dutifully as Trump once again complained about the price of bacon, adding, “They call it ‘sticker shock.’” Trump went on to claim the US had a roaring economy prior to Covid, and bellyached that he didn’t “get credit” for it.

Trump also recounted the experience of getting shot at a Pennsylvania rally last month, injuring his right ear but coming away without any serious damage.

“It was a hard hit,” he told Musk of the moment when he said the bullet hit his ear. “It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn’t surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this … where you feel it’s a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet.”

People on Monday night immediately began questioning a lisp they said they hadn’t previously heard in Trump’s voice. (Twitter/Steven Cheung)
People on Monday night immediately began questioning a lisp they said they hadn’t previously heard in Trump’s voice. (Twitter/Steven Cheung)

Trump took time to accuse Harris of copying him, grumbling, “All of a sudden [Harris is] making a speech there will be no tax on tips. I said that months ago.” Musk, for his part, told Trump that the media was “unfair” to the former president, and agreed approvingly with Trump when he called Biden “a stupid man.”

The broadcast took place as Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival in 2024, pulled ahead in national polls, raising millions with running mate Tim Walz.

The conversation between the increasingly erratic Musk and the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief capped off Trump’s return to the social network formerly known as Twitter. His reappearance came some two years after he was banished from the service following the January 6 sacking of the US Capitol, over fears of what the company described as “further incitement of violence.”

In November 2022, a month after Musk — who has of late lurched gleefully into the arms of the political far-right — purchased Twitter for $44 billion, he lifted Trump’s ban outright. Earlier on Monday, Trump fired off numerous posts on the platform, rebranded by Musk as “X,” alternately hyping up the Musk interview, slamming Harris, his rival in the upcoming presidential election, and claiming that without him, the US is a “nation in decline.”

Musk blamed the DeSantis issues on X’s servers. In an apparent attempt to ensure the setup doesn’t buckle similarly on Monday night, Musk earlier in the day posted on X, “Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump.”

“Entertainment guaranteed!” he wrote in another post.

Musk said the interview would be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter,” and asked X users to post questions for him to ask.

However, the interview didn’t get underway until almost 40 minutes behind schedule.

Monday marked Trump’s full-bore return to X, formerly Twitter, which banned him following the violence of January 6. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Monday marked Trump’s full-bore return to X, formerly Twitter, which banned him following the violence of January 6. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

European leaders expressed concern about the tête-à-tête between two powerful men known as prodigious liars.

“With great audience comes greater responsibility,” EU commissioner for internal markets Thierry Breton posted on X. “As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk.”

In response, Musk posted a meme from the film Tropic Thunder, which said, “AND LITERALLY, F**K YOUR OWN FACE!”

Musk was blamed for further stoking violence in Southport, England, where race riots had consumed the area, with mis- and disinformation posted on X.

In a statement issued on behalf of Trump, campaign spokesman and former MMA fighter Steven Cheung said, “The European Union should mind their own business instead of trying to meddle in the U.S. Presidential election. Only in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ America can an un-Democratic foreign organization feel emboldened enough to tell this country what to do. They know that a President Trump victory means America will no longer be ripped off because he will smartly utilize tariffs and renegotiated trade deals that puts America First. Let us be very clear: the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.

    Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.

  • Is Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal About to Dump Trump?

    Rupert Murdoch is not happy with Donald Trump. Murdoch has not said this in interviews, but—as is his wont—through the front pages and editorial columns of the newspapers he owns. While neither the Wall Street Journal nor New York Post has yet to fully jettison their support of Trump, they have effectively channeled Murdoch's discontent at how Trump is running his campaign against Kamala Harris through august, high-minded sermonizing in the WSJ and screaming front-page headlines in the Post.“The

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • Trump Breaks Twitter Hiatus With New Video Depicting Himself As Nation’s Hero

    His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Harris presidential campaign finds legal world booster in Paul Weiss firm

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign to win the White House is getting a huge boost from Paul Weiss, a white shoe law firm with deep links to the Democratic Party. A favorite of Big Tech and Wall Street, Paul Weiss employees have donated more to Democratic candidates this election cycle than any other law firm. A partner from the firm has also helped Harris prepare for debates, while Chairman Brad Karp is rallying other lawyers around the vice president.

  • Trump spreads false conspiracy theory about Harris’ Detroit crowd size

    Donald Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts Sunday that “nobody” attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally last week — and said his Democratic rival should be “disqualified” over a “fake crowd picture.”

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Why Trump flew to campaign events on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane last weekend

    Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.

  • Trump and his allies once cheered hacked materials. No longer, now that they say he's a target

    Donald Trump was once a cheerleader of publicizing hacked materials. “Russia, if you're listening,” Trump said during a press conference in his 2016 presidential run, when Hillary Clinton's deleted personal emails were a hot topic, “I hope you are able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

  • JD Vance Stuns CNN Host by Calling Stepmom Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’

    Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) continued his brazen framing of Democrats as “anti-child” on Sunday, referencing COVID-19 masking as an attempt to paint his opposition as out of touch as he struggles through a weeks-long, often self-inflicted battering over his past comments.Vance told CNN host Dana Bash that Democrats had become “anti-family” in policy and that Kamala Harris’ campaign was taking his “childless cat ladies” out of context. Before becoming a senator, he told ex-Fo