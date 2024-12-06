USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Trump names former PayPal exec David Sacks as his White House AI and cryptocurrency 'czar'

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named venture capitalist and former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as a top White House advisor on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency issues.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that Sacks will guide policy and “focus on making America the clear global leader” on two topics that have rocketed to the forefront of policy discussions around technology and the global economy. Sacks will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology, a group that makes science, technology and other innovation policy recommendations to the White House.

“He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship. He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the U.S.,” Trump added in the social media post announcing the appointment of his so-called “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar.”

David Sacks is pictured speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.
David Sacks is pictured speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

Sacks was once a vocal Trump critic, saying on an episode of his “All-In” podcast that the former and future president was “clearly” responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I think he’s disqualified himself from being a candidate at a national level again,” he said at the time.

However, Sacks' views have since changed, hosting a fundraiser for Trump at his San Francisco home in June with tickets being sold for $50,000 per person, according to NBC News.

He wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, at the time that President Joe Biden had “veered badly of course” on the economy, foreign policy, the border and lawfare, and that Trump would lead Americans back.

Sacks is a member of an exclusive group of former PayPal founders and employees that includes Elon Musk. The 52-year old entrepreneur who was born in South Africa also founded and worked as CEO of Yammer, an enterprise social networking service, which Microsoft acquired for $1.2 billion in 2012. He also founded Craft Ventures, a venture capitalist firm, in 2017.

“David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence, and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies,” Trump said.

Sacks' hiring came a day after Trump nominated Paul Atkins, a former federal regulator and cryptocurrency industry ally, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump picks David Sacks as White House AI and cryptocurrency 'czar'

Latest Stories

  • Barron Trump Introduces Himself In Video With Donald Trump And People Have Same Reaction

    Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.

  • Did Justin Trudeau's meeting with Donald Trump break a 225-year-old U.S law?

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump last week likely violated a 225-year-old U.S. law, but experts say it's highly unlikely that Trump will face any consequences.On Friday, Trudeau surprised Canadians by making an unannounced trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over dinner, Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford talked about a series of contentious issues with Trum

  • Trump And Trudeau's High-Stakes Dinner Spoke Volumes. Body Language Experts Reveal Why.

    Experts examine a viral photo following the pair's meeting, plus other telling body language that came from the visit.

  • Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday she will ask President-elect Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border.

  • I’m Speechless At These 12 People Who Had Literally No Idea What Their Trump Vote Meant

    "'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • Biden Has Drawn Up Pardon List Over Fears of Trump’s Revenge

    Blanket precautionary pardons are being considered for some of Donald Trump’s biggest political foes, according to a new report. Biden officials have been looking at who Trump and his FBI director pick Kash Patel may go after once they take over the White House, the latest sign of concern from the Democratic Party ahead of his impending inauguration. Some of those who are being considered for the precautionary pardon include newly-elected Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who served on Congress’s Jan

  • How a narrowly divided nation could frustrate Trump’s vast ambitions

    Sen. John Kennedy’s folksy patter can be funny, often offensive and occasionally contrived. But the Louisiana Republican on Thursday put his finger on one of President-elect Donald Trump’s greatest challenges.

  • Bahamian PM 'firmly rejects' Trump's proposal to take in deported migrants

    The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews

  • Lindsey Graham Rapidly Reverses His Take on the Hegseth Allegations: ‘None of It Counts’

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.

  • Trump Loves Tariffs But Canada Can Strike Back on Oil, Ex-Trade Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who led Canada’s trade negotiating team during Donald Trump’s first term said the US President-elect “likes tariffs even more now” and will be less constrained about about using them in his second. Most Read from BloombergKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSt

  • Trudeau’s Immigration Plan Hinges on Millions of People Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according

  • McCarthy: Gaetz wanted ‘excuse to resign’ from Congress

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wanted an “excuse to resign” from Congress when he was nominated by President-elect Trump to be attorney general. Gaetz resigned from Congress almost immediately after his nomination, which was announced just as the House Ethics Committee was set to release a report…

  • Israel showed the 'power' of F-35s in destroying nearly all of Iran's air defenses without a loss, UK admiral says

    The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.

  • DeSantis could be Trump's secretary of Defense. That would be his mistake. | Opinion

    DeSantis' best course of action would be to ride out his remaining time as Florida's governor, bragging all the way, while keeping a safe distance.

  • Elon Musk Revealed as $20M Donor Behind Bizarre Pro-Trump RBG PAC

    Elon Musk spent over $20 million on a pro-Trump political action committee that used the name and likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to new filings. The entire $20.5 million spent by the ‘RBG PAC’ was donated by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust on Oct. 24, according to new filings from the Federal Elections Commission. The amount is part of the $250 million he spent in total to propel Trump to the 2024 election win. The group used some of the $20.5 million fun

  • China Sets Precedent by Banning Others From Selling Goods to US

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has set out to extend its domestic laws across international borders with a ban on selling some goods to the US that applies to companies both inside and outside China.Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionThe first use of new export control rules attempts to replicate the extraterritorial reach of U

  • Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ the CFPB. What that means for consumers.

    Elon Musk is heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday to speak with lawmakers about the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) being proposed by President-elect Donald Trump. One item on his chopping block is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Sheila Bair, former Chair of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Financial Institutions, sits down with Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss the potential repercussions if Musk is given the authority to eliminate the CFPB. "It's a head-scratcher. You know, that budget's less than $700 million. That's like 0.01% of our $6.75 trillion federal budget," says Bair. "I think we've gotten very good bang for our buck when it comes to the CFPB. It was created to fill enormous regulatory gaps and consumer protections, which, frankly, were a key cause of the great financial crisis and the Great Recession that ensued since we've had the CFPB." Bair goes on to talk about the inception of the CFPB and the benefits the agency has provided for consumers:"They've created protections and enforced protections that weren't there before, about $20 billion they've recouped for consumers with various bad practices among certain industry lenders." Watch the video above to hear Bair's full take on Musk eliminating the CFPB. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination&nbsp;here. This post was written by Daniel A. Nelson

  • Trump abruptly swaps White House counsel pick amid internal division

    President-elect Donald Trump has replaced his pick to serve as the top lawyer in his White House, in an abrupt move that signals how quickly fortunes can shift in Trump’s orbit as a result of internal division.

  • Kash Patel Threatens Legal Action Against Former White House Colleague For MSNBC Comments About Him

    Olivia Troye said "Kash Patel is a delusional liar" and claimed it would be "insane" if he were to lead the FBI.