Trump names fracking executive Chris Wright energy secretary

Donald Trump has named oil and gas industry executive Chris Wright as his pick to lead the US Energy Department.

He is expected to fulfil the president-elect’s promise to increase fossil fuel production - an aim summed by the campaign slogan “drill, baby, drill”.

Wright is the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, which serves companies extracting oil and gas from shale fields in a process known as “fracking”.

Trump wrote in a statement: “Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fuelled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.

“As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.”

Wright is a climate change sceptic who previously said he does not care where energy comes from, “as long as it is secure, reliable, affordable and betters human lives”.

In a video posted to his LinkedIn profile last year, he said: “There is no climate crisis, and we're not in the midst of an energy transition either.”

Wright will also be appointed to a new Council of National Energy, the Trump campaign said.

The council will oversee “the path to US energy dominance by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign cited Wright’s work with Pinnacle Technologies, a company he founded before Liberty Energy, as being critical to the US’s fracking boom, which has made the country the largest oil producer in the world.

Wright’s appointment is a win for the fossil fuel industry, which expects a boom under the next administration. Trump has pledged to increase production of US fossil fuels rather than investing in renewable energy sources such as wind power - a goal Wright will be instrumental in driving.

The president-elect has pledged to open areas such as the Arctic wilderness to oil drilling, which he argues would lower energy costs.

During his first presidency, Trump rolled back hundreds of environmental protections and made America the first nation to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.