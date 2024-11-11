Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration

Michelle L. Price
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

Confirming the appointment, Vice President-elect JD Vance posted a message of congratulations on Monday to Miller on X and said, “This is another fantastic pick by the president.” The announcement was first reported by CNN.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump's move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.

Miller has also helped craft many of Trump’s hard-line speeches, and was often the public face of those policies during Trump's first term in office and during his campaigns.

Since leaving the White House, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

He was also a frequent presence during Trump's campaign this year, traveling aboard his plane and often speaking ahead of Trump during the pre-shows at his rallies.

Miller drew large cheers at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden during the race's final stretch, telling the crowd that, “your salvation is at hand,” after what he cast as "decades of abuse that has been heaped upon the good people of this nation — their jobs stolen looted and from them and shipped to Mexico, Asia and foreign countries. The lives of their loved ones ripped away from them by illegal aliens, criminal gangs and thugs who don’t belong in this country.”

“We stand here today at a crossroads,” he went on, casting the election as “a choice between betrayal and renewal, between self-destruction and salvation, between the failure of America or the triumph of America.”

Because it is not a Cabinet position, the appointment does not need Senate confirmation. ___ Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • In new term, Trump set to go after measures that are doing the most to fight climate change

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The election of Donald Trump as president for a second time and the Republican takeback of the U.S. Senate could undo many of the national climate policies that are most reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, according to climate solutions experts.

  • Trump transition live updates: Latest news as election winner makes moves

    President-elect Donald Trump has started to make some of the pivotal picks for his second administration after swiftly winning the 2024 presidential election.

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo won’t join his administration

    President-elect Trump announced that former Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be joining his administration on Saturday. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” the Republican leader wrote on Truth…

  • Nikki Haley not invited back into Trump administration. Here’s what she said.

    Former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential candidate Haley not invited back into Trump administration after serving as UN ambassador under him.

  • OPINION - Trump's tariffs reduce Reeves's room for manoeuvre

    Nice GDP forecasts you’ve got there. Shame if anyone did anything to mess them

  • Who is Tom Homan? Trump names former Border Patrol agent, ICE chief named 'border czar'

    Tom Homan will oversee Donald Trump's program of mass deportations of immigrants in the country without legal permission.

  • Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears

    Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Washington, the State Department said, as a deadline set by Washington to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza nears. Hopes for a truce in Israel's war in Gaza suffered a setback, with Qatar suspending its role as a mediator in negotiations. Israel separately said on Monday there was progress in talks about a ceasefire in its war in Lebanon.

  • US set to judge Israel progress on Gaza aid crisis this week

    The United States this week will decide whether Israel has made progress toward improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and how Washington will respond, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Israel began to make its case. President Joe Biden's administration told Israel in an Oct. 13 letter signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the longtime U.S. ally must take steps within 30 days on a series of measures or risk restrictions on American military aid.

  • Whitehall ‘considering lots of different scenarios’ amid tariff fears – minister

    Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said US President-elect Donald Trump recognised the important relationship between the UK and America.

  • A record 13 women will be governors next year after New Hampshire elected Kelly Ayotte

    The election of Republican Kelly Ayotte as New Hampshire's governor means 13 women will serve as a state's chief executive next year, breaking the record of 12 set after the 2022 elections.

  • White Nationalist and Ex-Trump Aide Stephen Miller to Make White House Return

    Donald Trump is set to announce top immigration adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Miller will return with more influence than he had in the first Trump administration, where he served as a senior adviser for policy, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Miller developed a reputation as an immigration hard-liner who promoted white nationalist ideas. He was a key architect behind the family separation policy at the border, continuing to defend

  • Melania Trump taps Goldman Sachs exec for help staffing her team

    John Rogers, an executive at Goldman Sachs, will help the former and future FLOTUS during the transition.

  • Elon Musk weighing in on Trump staffing decisions: Sources

    In the days since Election Day, billionaire Elon Musk has emerged as an influential figure in President-elect Donald Trump’s orbit, offering input on staffing decisions and playing a significant role in shaping the future Trump administration, multiple sources tell ABC News. Since Election Day, the world's richest man has spent nearly every day at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, multiple sources tell ABC News. Musk appeared in Trump's family photo on election night, was spotted dining with future first lady Melania Trump and golfed with the Trump family over the weekend.

  • Stephen Miller named Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, signifying focus on immigration

    Miller was the architect of Trump's hardline first-term immigration politics. His job comes before key Cabinet roles, including Treasury and Defense.

  • Trump ready to name immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as policy leader in White House

    Miller is the architect of many of Trump’s most hardline policies on immigration such as the travel ban

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.