As Trump names trade chief, fear mounts for Mexican firms

STORY: U.S. President-elect Trump tapped trade lawyer Jamieson Greer as his new trade representative Tuesday.

It comes a day after Trump's threats of hefty tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China - as he urged them to step up efforts to curb the drug trade, especially regarding fentanyl, and illegal immigration.

Greer was a veteran of Trump's first-term trade war against China.

Back then, he served as chief of staff to former trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

His views on China are also firmly aligned with Trump, saying there's a need to counter China's efforts to dominate global industries.

Testifying before the U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission in May, he argued in favor of increased tariffs, and advocated for stronger export controls on sensitive U.S. technologies.

Trump's rhetoric has prompted China to warn that no one can win a trade war.

It has also drawn a rebuke from Mexico.

Country president Claudia Sheinbaum said her government could retaliate with tariffs of its own, with severe economic consequences for both sides.

Meanwhile, Mexican border towns are already feeling the strain from Trump's plans.

Jesus Manuel Salyandia, coordinator of the Border Business Bloc, said border cities have been losing a lot of competitiveness, and many industries have been feeling uncertain about the future.

"We are going to see how things will progress once President-elect takes office on January 20. But the messages they have been sending - saying they want to raise tariffs, calling the border conflictive, talking of issues like violence and migration- they are not contributing to all of the investments that could come."

Others take a more nuanced view, suggesting Trump's threats may be more of a negotiating tactic.

Mario Cepeda is president of the Mexican Employers' Confederation in the border town of Ciudad Juarez

He says Trump is "starting to negotiate better conditions for his country" and looking after "his own interests".

Cepeda says Mexico should do the same.