Trump To Nominate Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as his pick for director of national intelligence, praising the former Democrat as “now a proud Republican.”

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” Trump said of Gabbard, a former U.S. Army Reserve officer.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” Trump continued in his announcement.