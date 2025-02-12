Trump: 'not much' given to Russia to free teacher Marc Fogel

:: February 11, 2025

:: Washington, D.C.

“Marc Fogle will be at the White House tonight at about 10:00. If you want to come over, you can say hello to him.”

Journalist: “Did the U.S. give anything in return?”

Trump: “Not much. No, they were very nice. We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war and millions of people can stop being killed. They've lost millions of people. They’ve lost, in terms of soldiers, probably 1.5 million soldiers in a short period of time. We've got to stop that war.”

He added that he would welcome Fogel at the White House later on Tuesday.

Fogel, 63, had been detained in Russia since August 2021 and was serving a 14-year sentence. His release comes as Trump seeks to improve relations with Moscow as part of broader efforts to end the war in Ukraine.