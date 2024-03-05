Trump is not the Republican nominee yet. Why is he already talking about his VP pick?

The Canadian Press

Alabama lawmakers are moving fast to approve measures this week to protect in vitro fertilization clinics from lawsuits in response to an uproar sparked by last month's state Supreme Court ruling that found frozen embryos have the rights of children under the state’s wrongful death law. Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, is expected to sign one of the two bills into law. Either of the two bills would give legal protection for fertility clinics, at least three of which paused IVF treatments after the c