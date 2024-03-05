Trump is not the Republican nominee yet. Why is he already talking about his VP pick?
Even with the 854 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, neither former President Donald Trump nor former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will secure the 1,215 delegates needed to formally clinch the Republican nomination this week. However, that hasn’t stopped the former president from suggesting he’s already considering potential running mates to join the 2024 ticket as his vice president. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains the strategy behind the Trump campaign’s decision to fast-track the 2024 veepstakes.