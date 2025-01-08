Trump will not rule out using military force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

US President-elect Donald Trump is refusing to rule out using military force to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, calling both critical to American national security.

Speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, Trump explicitly declined to give assurances against using military or economic coercion when questioned about his plans regarding Panama and Greenland.

US President-elect Donald Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland, part of a broader expansionist agenda he has promoted since winning the Nov. 5 election.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, also floated the idea of turning Canada into a US state, said he would demand far higher defense spending from NATO allies and promised to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still two weeks away from taking office, Trump has begun outlining an aggressive foreign policy with little regard to diplomatic considerations or the concerns of US allies.

Asked at a press conference at his Florida resort whether he could assure the world he would not use military or economic coercion as he tries to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, Trump said, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Trump criticised American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, saying the US derives no benefits from doing so, and called the border between the two countries an "artificially drawn line."

(REUTERS)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Social media giant Meta culls US fact-checks ahead of Trump term

Trump Jr. touches down in Greenland amid US speculation of a territorial grab

NY judge denies Trump's request to delay hush money sentencing