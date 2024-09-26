Trump Is Now Shilling $100,000 Watches On Truth Social As Election Nears

Former President Donald Trump wants you to shell out $100,000 for a watch — and no, the money, supposedly, won’t go towards his presidential campaign.

Only 147 steeply priced “Trump Victory Tourbillon” watches are available, and they contain 122 diamonds and 18-karat gold, according to the watch website. There are three dial colorway options: black, gold and rose gold.

The billionaire former reality TV star has also promoted a somewhat more affordable watch collection, known as the “Fight Fight Fight” collection. These range from $499 to $799 and also claim to have a limited number available.

Donald Trump is advertising a $100,000 watch. Trump Watches

“You’re going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media site, on Thursday.

The website claims the watches are not “designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals” and do not benefit his presidential campaign. However, the former president has promoted it personally on his Truth Social site, and the website where the watches are for sale advertises them as “the only official Watches offered by President Trump and includes a replica of his famous signature.”

Trump is also featured in a video on the site promoting the watches where he claimed that “it’s Trump time.”

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate has promoted the sale of other products since leaving office and on the heels of the 2024 election, including $99 digital trading cards, $60 bibles, $199 bottles of cologne and perfume and sneakers priced up to $499. The products also come as the former president, who has been convicted of 34 felony charges, has dealt with climbing bills in his numerous legal battles.

