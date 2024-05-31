Trump’s NY case was the first of four to go to trial. It could be the last one for a while

The Canadian Press
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hush money case that culminated in a conviction of Donald Trump this week was the first of four criminal prosecutions brought against the former president — and likely the only one to reach trial before the November elections.

Where there was once speculation among political pundits and legal observers about how the judicial system and election-year calendar could juggle four separate trials, the other three have been snarled in different ways and for different reasons. These delays make additional courtroom reckonings this year uncertain at best.

The fate of the other cases matters for historical and political reasons but practical ones, too: Now that Trump has a criminal record in New York, he would be at risk of a harsher sentence in the event he's convicted in any subsequent prosecution.

A look at where the other cases stand:

Election interference case in Washington

The federal case charging Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, one of two brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, was initially set for trial on March 4 and the judge overseeing it had signaled her determination to keep it on track.

Yet the case has been slowed for months by an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on a legally untested question about presidential immunity. What the justices decide will determine when, and how, it proceeds — and if there's any chance of a trial before November.

The court heard arguments April 25 on Trump's claims that a former president is immune from prosecution for official White House acts, a position vigorously contested by federal prosecutors who say there's no protection in the Constitution or anywhere in the law for commanders in chief who commit crimes.

The justices puzzled during arguments over where the line should be drawn, and though it seemed unlikely from their questions that they'll adopt Trump's views of absolute immunity, they did seem potentially poised to narrow the case. A decision is expected by the end of June or early July.

One option will be to send it back to the trial judge, Tanya Chutkan, for her to determine which allegations in the indictment constitute official acts and must therefore be stricken from the case — and which do not.

That kind of analysis could be time-consuming and result in additional delays, though by the same token, a more slender set of allegations could make the case easier for the Smith team to prosecute and eat up less time on the election-year clock.

Either way, a monthslong gap between the high court's decision and any trial means the case will have been pushed far off course from its trial date. And though a trial could conceivably start this fall, at the very earliest, it seems more likely that there won't be time to squeeze it in.

If Trump loses the election, this case — like the others — will presumably proceed as before. But if he wins, he could appoint an attorney general who would seek the dismissal of this case and the other federal prosecution he faces. He could also attempt to pardon himself if he reclaims the White House.

Classified documents case in Florida

The case that's most intractably stuck is the one that seemed the most straightforward when it was filed last year.

The FBI recovered dozens of classified documents from Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and Smith's team, in later charging Trump with illegally hoarding the records, identified evidence that it says shows the former president not only refused to give the files back but obstructed the government's efforts to recover them.

Yet the case has encountered roadblock after roadblock that virtually guarantee there won't be a trial this year.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, has permitted unresolved motions to pile up, scheduled a series of hearings to entertain seemingly quixotic legal issues raised by the Trump team and repeatedly appeared exasperated with prosecutors and skeptical of their case.

The fractious relationship was on display well before the indictment was brought when Cannon, in a decision that was subsequently overturned by an unanimous appeals court panel, granted a Trump team request to appoint an independent special master to review the classified documents seized by the FBI.

It's continued since then, with Cannon this week denying for procedural reasons a prosecution request to restrict Trump from threatening comments about law enforcement officials involved in the investigation and scolding the Smith team for failing to sufficiently confer with defense lawyers.

Cannon this month indefinitely postponed the trial, canceling the May 20 date because of what she said were numerous unresolved issues. She's scheduled multiple hearings in the weeks ahead, including on a Trump challenge to the legality and funding of Smith's position as special counsel.,

Election interference case in Georgia

There's no weighty legal issue bogging down the Fulton County, Georgia, case charging Trump with trying to undo that state's election in 2020. Nor is a judge's inaction responsible for the delay.

Instead, the prosecutor's own conduct has resulted in a sideshow set of legal proceedings that have yielded uncertainty about whether District Attorney Fani Willis will continue to supervise it.

A Georgia appeals court agreed this month to review a lower court ruling that permitted Willis to continue overseeing the case despite allegations from defense lawyers that her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. The suggestion that Willis has improperly benefited from Wade injected sustained tumult into the case, with details of the prosecutors' personal lives overshadowing the substance of the allegations against Trump.

As of now, there's no trial date in the case, and the halting pace is all the more notable given the early momentum the sprawling case seemed to have developed, with four of Trump's 19 co-defendants reaching plea deals with prosecutors within months of last August's indictment.

What comes next in New York?

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The falsifying business records charges — Trump was convicted of all 34 counts he faced — carry up to four years behind bars, though it's not clear whether prosecutors intend to seek imprisonment or whether the judge would impose that punishment even if asked.

Trump also intends to appeal the guilty verdict to a higher court in New York, which could conceivably agree that there are grounds to overturn the conviction. Even if the appeals court rules against him, the process could take months, and Trump's lawyers will almost certainly push for the former president to be allowed to remain free until he exhausts his appeals.

There’s nothing about the conviction, or even a potential prison sentence, that would prevent the presumptive Republican nominee from continuing his pursuit of the White House or serving as president.

Because it's a state case, not a federal one, Trump would not have the ability even to try to pardon himself if he does win the election. It remains unclear exactly what impact his victory, if it happened, might have on the New York case or on any punishment.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

    The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

    The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.

  • Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’

    Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • Steven Seagal’s Acting Career Hits New Low in Nutso Kremlin Speech

    Action star turned Putin pal Steven Seagal delivered a painful speech at the Kremlin on Thursday as he was presented with an award for his dubious accomplishments as the Kremlin’s special diplomatic representative to the U.S.Staring down at a prepared text, the Under Siege star dispassionately urged those in attendance to “come together and fight for truth and justice” against Nazi propaganda after the Russian president awarded him the Order of Friendship for his “great contribution” to internat

  • Trump Biographer Says This Telltale Sign ‘Indicates Panic’ In Ex-President

    Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.

  • Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict

    Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…

  • Fox News anchor to Alina Habba: Biden ‘not responsible’ for Trump trial

    Fox News anchor and legal analyst Shannon Bream pushed back on an assertion made by Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, that President Biden is responsible for the criminal charges the former president faces in New York. “And Joe Biden unfortunately can’t really do anything in office,” Habba said as she joined Bream, the…

  • Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.

  • Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims

    Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199

  • Ukraine launches major attack against Russian base in Crimea

    Ukraine has launched a major attack on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.

  • Trump's lawyers asked judge to overrule jury's decision

    Immediately after the verdict, Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge to overrule the jury's decision, but the judge swiftly dismissed that motion to acquit, and scheduled sentencing for July 11th.

  • Trump and MAGA Republicans lose their minds over hush money jury instructions

    Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’

  • Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump

    The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.

  • Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?

    OTTAWA — A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada. Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison. Mario Bellissimo says that makes him "criminally inadmissible," and he can't apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence. However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, ex

  • 'The air in the courtroom turned to stone'

    As each juror verbally confirmed the decision to convict him, Mr Trump turned his head in their direction and followed their faces one by one.

  • Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Québécois voting against the legislation. Poilievre introduced the bill in September and touted it as the Conservative plan to tackle the country's housing crisis. Poilievre's focus on housing affordability has helped grow his party's support in public opinion polls, earning the Conservatives a sizeable lead over the Liberals. The bill's central proposa

  • Stuck at sea for years, a sailor's plight highlights a surge in shipowner abandonment

    Abdul Nasser Saleh says he rarely got a good night’s sleep during the near-decade he spent working without pay on a cargo ship abandoned by its owner at ports along the Red Sea. By day he paced the deck, stuck for the last two years in the seaport of Jeddah, unable to set foot on land because of Saudi Arabia’s strict immigration laws. Saleh’s plight is part of a global problem that shows no signs of abating.