Trump on His Chat With Obama: Didn’t Realize How ‘Friendly’ It Looked

William Vaillancourt
·1 min read
Donald Trump
C-SPAN2

When asked Thursday what he and Barack Obama chatted about earlier at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump declined to go into details—but said he didn’t realize how friendly the exchange appeared to those watching.

Fielding questions from the press at Mar-a-Lago while surrounded by Republican governors, Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy the two “probably” get along well.

“It did look very friendly, I must say. I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in,” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people who like each other.’”

At one point, Obama could be seen laughing at something Trump said, with Trump smiling as well.

“We probably do [like each other],” Trump continued. “We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do—I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."

Trump and Obama were seated next to each other due to the absence of Michelle Obama, who reportedly had a scheduling conflict and was in Hawaii.

“We met backstage, as you know, before we went on,” Trump continued. “I thought it was a beautiful service. But we all got along very well, which is good.”

During the service, though, at least one high-profile attendee seemed to give Trump the cold shoulder: Karen Pence. The wife of his previous vice president didn’t acknowledge him when he entered the pew in front of her and her husband.

