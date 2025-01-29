Trump offers federal workers a seven-month buyout to quit

Michelle Del Rey
·2 min read

In what could result in an unprecedented purge of the federal workforce, the Trump administration is offering a seven-month buyout to employees who don’t want to return to their offices — but only if they quit by next Thursday.

The White House’s Office of Personnel Management sent an email blast to federal government workers asking them to reply to an email if they want to take the offer, which will only be available until February 6. If they give up their jobs they’ll be paid until September 30.

The email states a new federal workforce will be built around four pillars: Return to Office, performance culture, more streamlined and flexible workforce and enhanced standards of conduct.

“If you choose to remain in your current position, we thank you for your renewed focus on serving the American people to the best of your abilities and look forward to working together as part of an improved federal workforce,” the email states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded.”

Federal workers can opt out of their current positions through what the office calls a “deferred resignation program.” The program begins January 28 and will run until next week.

“If you resign under this program, you will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025 (or earlier if you choose to accelerate your resignation for any reason),” the email continues.

Employees are instructed to respond to the email from a government account, type “resign” in the body and hit send.

Not all employees will be eligible, the office said. Some exceptions will be up to agency heads to implement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carveouts exist for immigration officers, the Postal Service, armed forces and some in national security-focused roles.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s agenda to eliminate large swaths of the federal workforce.

The administration reportedly expects at least five to 10 percent of the workforce to accept the offer, totaling potentially hundreds of thousands of people.

The administration projects the buyouts could ultimately save up to $100 billion a year. But the collapse of the workforce could gut the provision of public services and crush crackdowns on lawbreakers like tax cheats.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and his now jettisoned DOGE ex-partner Vivik Ramaswamy appeared to be the first to float the idea of encouraging remote federal workers to voluntarily quit as a way to slash the federal workforce in November.

“Requiring federal employees to come to the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome,” they wrote in an op ed in The Wall Street Journal after they were named co-heads of the Department of Government Efficiency by Trump.

Latest Stories

  • Firings, freezes and layoffs: A look at Trump's moves against federal employees and programs

    Changeover among federal government agencies is normal when a new administration comes to Washington, with presidents regularly dismissing appointees selected by predecessors from opposing political parties. Thousands of employees could be affected by other moves, such as a federal employee buyout offer, or the grant funds pause. On Tuesday, the White House abruptly began offering buyouts to all federal employees who opt to leave their jobs by next week, according to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency.

  • Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with 7 months' pay in effort to shrink size of government

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would begin subjecting all federal employees to “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct” and warned of future downsizing, while offering buyouts to those who opt to leave their jobs by next week — an unprecedented move to dramatically shrink the U.S. government at breakneck speed. A memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency, was emailed to employees and says that those who leave their posts voluntarily will receive about seven months of salary. President Donald Trump has built a political career around promising to disrupt Washington, and promised that his second administration would go far further in shaking up traditional political norms than his first term in office did.

  • Lawsuit alleges new Trump administration email system for federal employees raises privacy concerns

    A lawsuit brought by two federal employees alleges that the Trump administration has set up an email distribution system for the entire federal workforce that raises security concerns for workers’ private data.

  • How Will Trump Sabotage Government? Look At What He Did To The USDA’s ‘Crown Jewel.’

    The first Trump administration's strategy caused a "brain drain" and a generational blow to American agricultural research. And Trump’s not finished.

  • White House offers buyouts to hundreds of thousands of federal workers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Trump administration said on Tuesday it is offering hefty financial incentives for nearly all civilian full-time federal workers to resign as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the government. The "deferred resignation program" would allow federal employees to remain on the payroll through Sept. 30 but not have to work, according to an email sent to federal employees and seen by Reuters. The email gives federal employees until Feb. 6 to decide whether to take part.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Ford government rebate cheques aren't clearing for some Ontarians

    Some Ontarians have run into roadblocks when cashing their $200 cheques from Premier Doug Ford's government.The "taxpayer rebate" cheques, as the government calls them, have been on their way to millions of Ontarians over the past few days. But after receiving their cheques in the mail, some Ontarians had trouble depositing their cheques and seeing the money show up in their accounts. Kristine Newton told CBC News she received her cheque on Jan. 21. She banks with Simplii Financial and deposited

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Latin American leaders are learning how to handle Trump. Colombia’s president showed how not to do it

    A simmering diplomatic stand-off over deportation flights spilled onto social media Sunday, threatening the once close relationship between the US and Colombia and further exposing the anxiety many feel in Latin America towards a second Trump presidency.

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Pennsylvania Lawmaker Forced to Resign After Repeating Elon Musk’s Salute

    A Republican official in Pennsylvania has been forced to resign after posting her own version of Elon Musk’s highly evocative salute from Donald Trump’s inauguration. Towamencin Township Supervisor Laura Smith posted a TikTok video in which she hit her chest three times and extended her arm out in front of her, similar to the salute Musk made during his speech after Trump’s inauguration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “Just checking in on my friends who are struggling this week,” Smith, who

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…