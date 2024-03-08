Trump Offers Ranting SOTU Commentary: 'EVERY LINE IS BEING SHOUTED'

Donald Trump complained about Joe Biden “SHOUTING” and “COUGHING” in dozens of bizarre, all-caps posts on his Truth Social platform during the president’s State of the Union address Thursday.

The current GOP presidential front-runner promised a “LIVE, play by play” on the platform ahead of Biden’s address, though severalsocialmediausers reported outages on Truth Social during the speech.

As pro-Palestinian protesters delayed Biden’s motorcade ahead of the speech, Trump joked Biden would need to get race car driver Mario Andretti to drive the presidential limo. Then he commented on Biden’s looks: “His hair is much better in the front than on the back!”

The former president later criticized Biden for “shouting.” (Trump, not known for his diminutive voice,reportedly yelled at New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for several minutes in November.)

“THIS IS LIKE A SHOUTING MATCH, EVERY LINE IS BEING SHOUTED,” Trump wrote.

Trump, on several occasions, also knocked Biden for “COUGHING,” and panned his talking points about “shrinkflation,” where Biden referenced the size of Snickers bars.

The president has recently criticized food companies for the phenomenon, where a product’s size or quantity is reduced as the price remains the same or increases.

“Biden talked about the SNICKERS Bars, before he talked about the Border!” the former president wrote.

“DON’T SHAKE PEOPLE’S HANDS GOING OUT – HE KEEPS COUGHING INTO HIS RIGHT HAND!” he later wrote.

Biden didn’t address the former president by name on a number of occasions during the speech, instead referring to him as his “predecessor.” But Biden directly called out Trump’s record, going after him for his response to school shootings and his attempts to “bury the truth” about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The two moved closer to a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, following their sweeping primary wins on Super Tuesday earlier this week.

