Trump official declines to say whether women, children to be held at Guantanamo

Reuters
·3 min read
Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora, Colorado await impending ICE raids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday declined to say whether migrant women, children or families would be included in Trump administration expansion plans for the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention center, saying instead the federal government would utilize all available facilities under the law.

Republican President Donald Trump last week said he was expanding a detention facility at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold 30,000 people. His White House border czar, Tom Homan, has said he hopes to start moving migrants there within 30 days.

Asked repeatedly on NBC News whether women, children and families would be among those held at the detention center, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declined to directly answer.

"We're going to use the facilities that we have," she told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "We have other detention facilities, other places in the country. So, we will utilize what we have according to what's appropriate for the individuals."

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate Sunday interviews, Noem and Homan both reiterated that the administration was targeting "the worst of the worst" with its sweeps to detain people who are in the United States illegally, noting that a recent enforcement action in New York City focused on individuals with criminal arrest warrants.

"The worst of the worst need to go to Guantanamo Bay," Homan told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" program. "We've had a migrant processing center there for decades ... We're going to expand it a lot."

Noem said that the plan was not to hold people at Guantanamo indefinitely and that the administration would follow U.S. law.

"The plan is to have a process that we follow that's laid out in law and make sure that we're dealing with these individuals appropriately," she said. "But it is an asset that we have that we fully intend to utilize."

Noem reiterated that the Homeland Security Department would work with Congress on the facility but gave no other details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly told NBC the decision to expand migrant detention at Guantanamo "just sounds very frightening to a lot of folk."

The administration has not said how much it would cost to expand Guantanamo, which was established in 2002 to detain foreign militants in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Its high-security U.S. prison was criticized in 2023 by a United Nations expert, who said the U.S. government treatment of Guantanamo Bay inmates was cruel, inhuman and degrading under international law.

The base also includes a migrant facility that has been used to detain Haitians and Cubans picked up at sea as they processed their asylum cases during the Clinton administration.

Recent Democratic presidents have sought to close the base, which has long been condemned by human rights groups for indefinite detention and reports of abuse and torture. Migrant and refugee advocacy groups have also called on Congress to investigate alleged abuses. Trump, who took office Jan. 20, has vowed to keep the aging military base open.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also received U.S. military approval to detain migrants at other installations, including Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doug Gillison; Editing by Scott Malone and Aurora Ellis)

Latest Stories

  • Kristi Noem Deflects Guantanamo Questions With Hat Trick

    Trump’s newly-appointed Secretary of Homeland Security has refused to rule out locking up children at one of the most notorious torture sites in modern U.S. history. Appearing on Sunday morning’s broadcast of Meet the Press, Noem donned a comically large cowboy hat as she deflected questions from host Kristen Welker about Trump’s plan to expand detention facilities for migrants at Guantanamo Bay. “We’ve always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained. We’re just buildin

  • Donald Trump May Have Just Made Your Super Bowl Party Spread More Expensive

    Days ahead of the big game, tariffs are set to rise on avocados, which overwhelmingly come from Mexico.

  • I was married to my ex for 15 years and never remarried. If he dies, can I collect his higher survivor benefits?

    Ex-spouses are eligible — on a few conditions.

  • Travel conditions worsen in B.C. as snow starts to pile up

    Expect widespread travel delays as heavy snowfall arrives across B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island

  • CDC's Advisers Demand Agency Provide Answers On Removal Of 'Critical' Health Data

    They want an explanation for why the agency took down information used for planning disaster relief, studying medical outcomes and helping at-risk populations.

  • Palace to no longer release details of Princess of Wales’s outfits – reports

    Brands have in the past received a boost from the so-called ‘Kate effect’.

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Elon Musk gestures as he speaks on screen during a central election campaign event for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in Halle, Germany, on Jan. 25.

    Elon Musk's comments to a far-right party in Germany have&nbsp;raised concerns about the billionaire's escalating political interference in foreign countries.Speaking on a large screen in a video address to Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) supporters in Halle, Germany, last weekend, Musk said Germans had "too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that," and said children "should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents," apparently&nbsp;referencing the country's Nazi past."It's OK to be proud to be German, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," he said, to cheers from the crowd.&nbsp;Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Germans protested the AfD&nbsp;in cities across the country, singing anti-fascist songs and carrying banners denouncing the party on the same day as Musk's speech.People hold up their cell phones as they protest the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD party, and right-wing extremism in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press)The speech prompted outcry from some Jewish leaders, coming days after Musk made&nbsp;what many observers&nbsp;called two&nbsp;Nazi&nbsp;salutes during a speech&nbsp;at U.S. president Donald Trump's inaugural parade.Supporters and detractors debated the&nbsp;intention&nbsp;behind the gesture, and Musk&nbsp;later joked about it by posting&nbsp;a series of Nazi puns on X, the&nbsp;social media platform he owns.&nbsp;The world's richest person and the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is a close adviser to Trump and has an office in the White House after donating more than $250 million US to the president's election campaign.WATCH | Elon Musk, Nazi accusations and the ADL:Musk's AfD speech is just one example of his increasing meddling in international affairs, often boosting anti-immigrant narratives and right-wing politicians, political analysts say.Jacob Ware, a research fellow at&nbsp;the Council on Foreign Relations who studies&nbsp;terrorism and counterterrorism,&nbsp;says it's unclear whether Musk's recent moves are strategic or ideological, noting the billionaire&nbsp;has made a "lurch to the far right" since buying&nbsp;Twitter (which he later renamed X) for $44 Billion US in 2022.&nbsp;"I'm not sure, honestly, whether he's thinking of this is something where he's going to gain, or his company is going to gain, or it's&nbsp;a&nbsp;personal power thing," Ware&nbsp;said.&nbsp;"Or if this is truly ideological, and he has fully swallowed the red pill of white supremacy and even national socialism."He says if it is&nbsp;truly ideological, that would be most&nbsp;concerning, to see a legitimate white supremacist infiltration of the White House.&nbsp;Another possibility, according to Ware, is that Musk is trolling to "own the libs" and simply looking for attention, feeling that his increasing political power in the U.S. has made him "invincible."Musk gestures as he speaks during Trump's inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)Musk's actions about 'disruption' and&nbsp;'ego': professorUniversity of British Columbia political science professor Terri Givens, who teaches&nbsp;comparative politics in Europe and the U.S., says while Musk clearly influenced the U.S. election, his foray into European politics has not yet led to any major political shifts or realignments."It's about disruption. And I think it's partly ego —&nbsp;he wants to be seen as the guy above and beyond Trump. In a sense, he's this weird free agent," she said, noting that she "can't imagine any other business leader" speaking at an AfD event.&nbsp;Givens&nbsp;says Musk's actions abroad are also having an impact in North America, by emboldening people with racist and&nbsp;xenophobic tendencies to espouse those views publicly, particularly on social media.&nbsp;World leaders are warning Musk to stay out of their business and looking for ways to curb his influence. French President Emmanuel Macron recently&nbsp;slammed him&nbsp;for "directly intervening" in European elections, while other European Union leaders have called on regulators to impose fines and other legal sanctions on Musk, saying his social media platform&nbsp;has violated&nbsp;EU regulations.&nbsp;Here are a few times Musk has taken aim at governments and politicians outside of the U.S.&nbsp;CanadaMusk opining on Canada's affairs is not entirely unexpected. His mother, Maye, is from Saskatchewan, and Musk himself moved to Canada in 1989. He attended Queen's University for two years before moving to the U.S.In December, Musk&nbsp;endorsed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who he frequently praises and amplifies on X.NDP&nbsp;Leader Jagmeet Singh has suggested that Musk's endorsement has influenced Poilievre, calling the opposition leader&nbsp;"a bootlicker for billionaires."&nbsp;Poilievre, asked&nbsp;whether he accepts Musk's endorsement, said it "would be nice if we could convince Mr. Musk to open some of his factories here in Canada."WATCH | Poilievre on Elon Musk's endorsement:&nbsp;Last week, NDP MP Charlie Angus called on Elections Canada to launch an investigation into Musk and X, saying he is concerned about potential interference in the next federal election.Musk has long&nbsp;derided Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at one point calling him&nbsp;an&nbsp;"insufferable tool." He called Canada's Online Harms Act "insane"&nbsp;and during the COVID-19 pandemic compared Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Canada's vaccine mandates.United KingdomMusk recently suggested King Charles should fire U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and call a new election, and has also called for Starmer to be sent to prison, pushing&nbsp;the false claim that the PM was "deeply complicit in mass rapes."&nbsp;Earlier in January, he posted on X&nbsp;that it might be up to the United States to&nbsp;"liberate" Britons from their "tyrannical government."Back in November, Musk said the U.K. was going "full Stalin" by changing inheritance tax rules for farmers.Perhaps most controversially, has insisted&nbsp;far-right activist and anti-Islam crusader Tommy Robinson —&nbsp;a former member of an openly fascist&nbsp;British political party&nbsp;—&nbsp;should be freed from jail, where he is currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court. The charge that stemmed from libellous videos in which he falsely claimed a Syrian refugee child had&nbsp;violently attacked young girls.&nbsp;In the aftermath of the killings of three young girls at a dance class in Southport, England, last&nbsp;summer, Musk&nbsp;reposted conspiracy theories from far-right accounts linking the incident to mass immigration and stated&nbsp;that "civil war" in the U.K. was inevitable, a comment that&nbsp;drew condemnation from the government.AustraliaMusk lashed out at Australia's government in November for its plan to ban social media for children under 16, and previously called the government "fascists" for pushing legislation that would regulate misinformation on social media.Australia's prime minister warned Musk in January&nbsp;not to interfere in the country's upcoming election."We have foreign interference laws in this country and Australian elections are a matter for Australians," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told&nbsp;Australian newspaper The Age.BrazilBrazil temporarily blocked X last year after Musk&nbsp;refused to ban accounts that spread misinformation about the country's 2022 presidential election.In retaliation, Musk fired X's Brazilian staff and shut the local office.&nbsp;The ban was later lifted&nbsp;after the platform changed course and complied with the Supreme Court's rulings that it must&nbsp;follow hate speech moderation.&nbsp;Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is shown at the court's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil's capital, on Aug. 14, 2024. (Eraldo Peres/The Associated Press)Musk has called Alexandre de Moraes, the judge who ordered the X shutdown, an&nbsp;"evil dictator.""This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached," Musk said on X. "Shame."UkraineMusk has pestered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in numerous social media posts, including a four-point plan for peace he posted&nbsp;on X in 2022 that&nbsp;included suggesting elections&nbsp;be held in the Russian-occupied areas of the country.&nbsp; Zelenskyy&nbsp;suggested in a retaliatory post that Musk was pro-Russia.&nbsp;Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, responded more bluntly, replying to Musk,&nbsp;"F--k&nbsp;off is my very diplomatic reply to you."&nbsp;In 2023, Musk&nbsp;revealed that his company&nbsp;SpaceX had refused an emergency request to extend Starlink coverage to Sevastopol to aid the Ukrainian army, and then posted a meme mocking Zelenskyy's requests for financial aid.IrelandMusk characteristically&nbsp;praised an anti-immigration rally in Dublin last year,&nbsp;writing, "The people of Ireland are standing up for themselves!"&nbsp;This came after he said in&nbsp;November 2023 that&nbsp;Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar "hates the Irish people," while criticizing a proposal for stricter hate speech laws in the wake of the Dublin riots. An opposition party representative accused Musk of "inciting hatred and violence" with his comments.NetherlandsMusk also weighed&nbsp;in when Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, posted in January 2024, "The biggest problem we face today is a collapse of our own culture and Western values due to open borders."&nbsp;Dutch politician Geert Wilders waves as he arrives at a post-election meeting at the Nieuwspoort conference center in The Hague on Nov. 23, 2023. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)Musk responded, referencing the&nbsp;country's low birth rate, saying&nbsp;"the Dutch nation will die out by its own hand."VenezuelaVenezuelan President Nicolás Maduro banned X for 10 days last August.That followed&nbsp;a dispute with Musk, during which he&nbsp;called Maduro a "dictator" and a "clown" and accused him of "major election fraud."Maduro, in return, accused Musk of inciting "hatred, fascism and civil war."Romania&nbsp;Musk has made several posts about the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the country's elections in the wake of attacks from Russia, lashing out at the judge.&nbsp;"How can a judge cancel an election and not be considered a dictator?"&nbsp;he posted on X.He has also expressed support for Romanian right-wing candidate Călin Georgescu, who has been accused of being pro-Russia.

  • Dive team finds remains of North Carolina woman missing for over a year

    The remains of a North Carolina woman who had been missing for over a year have been found by a dive team, officials said. A dive team discovered human remains in Vance County on Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Vance County is northeast of Raleigh and Durham, and borders Virginia on its north.

  • New tariffs are coming. 2 maps show the top trade partners for every state.

    President Donald Trump is planning tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Those countries are major trade partners for many states.

  • Trump says Americans could feel 'some pain' from his new tariffs that are triggering a trade war

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States.

  • WH press secretary confirms Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China are coming

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt answers questions regarding Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on countries like Canada, Mexico and China.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Ontario, Quebec and B.C. among provinces pulling U.S. booze from provincial retailers

    Canadian alcohol producers are cheering decisions from several provinces to yank U.S. booze from provincial liquor stores.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if