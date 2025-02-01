Trump orders airstrikes targeting ‘senior IS attack planner’ in Somalia

Nadeem Badshah
·2 min read
<span>The US military conducted coordinated airstrikes against IS operatives in Somalia. The Pentagon’s counterterrorism strategy in Africa has previously been strained.</span><span>Photograph: AP</span>
The US military conducted coordinated airstrikes against IS operatives in Somalia. The Pentagon’s counterterrorism strategy in Africa has previously been strained.Photograph: AP

The US military has conducted airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African country during Donald Trump’s second term as president.

Trump said on Saturday that he ordered strikes on a senior IS attack planner and others from the organisation.

The president wrote in a post on Truth Social: “These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!

ADVERTISEMENT

“The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’”

Trump did not identify the IS figure or state whether they were killed in the attack.

The strikes were carried out in the Golis Mountains, according to the US secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, who added that an initial assessment indicated multiple operatives were killed. He said no civilians were harmed.

Hegseth said the strikes degrade IS’s ability “to plot and conduct terrorist attacks” threatening the US, its partners and innocent civilians.

“[It] sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership,” he said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Somalian president’s office said that Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was informed about the US military action targeting senior IS leadership in northern parts of the country.

“He acknowledges the unwavering support of the United States in the fight against international terrorism and welcomes the continued commitment under the decisive leadership of president Donald Trump,” the office said in a post on X.

The US has periodically carried out airstrikes in Somalia for years under Republican and Democratic administrations.

A strike, which also targeted IS militants, was carried out in coordination with Somalia last year and killed three members of the group, the US military said.

However, the Pentagon’s counterterrorism strategy in Africa has been strained, as two key partners, Chad and Niger, took over key bases that the US military had used to train and conduct missions against terrorist groups across the Sahel, the vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert.

Latest Stories

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • The U.S. is installing more rock barriers to target illegal border crossings. Will they work?

    In a Jan. 27 video taken in broad daylight, a group of men are seen laying down sheets of wood over a steep ditch. A black truck then drives over the wood and into British Columbia from Washington state.The group of five Romanian nationals, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the U.S., were arrested, according to the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP — the latest of dozens of illegal vehicle crossings along the world's longest undefended border.Since 2023, 85 vehicles have

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has threatened a 10% levy from 1 February - but his campaign included 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.

  • JD Vance Spends Day of Tragedy Trolling Foreign Podcaster

    JD Vance found time to insult a British podcaster on Thursday as the nation reeled from the worst aviation disaster in almost a quarter of a century. The vice president was responding to criticism from Rory Stewart, a former Conservative lawmaker who now co-hosts the popular “The Rest Is Politics” podcast. Stewart, who was also a tutor to Princes William and Harry and teaches at Yale, had trashed comments made in a Fox News interview on Wednesday. “There’s this old school—and I think it’s a very

  • Trump Blames DEI For Deadly DC Plane Collision

    Trump claimed it was "common sense" that hiring practices seeking to prioritize diversity would backfire.

  • Kansas Media Slams Trump’s ‘DEI and Dwarfs’ Plane Crash Rant

    A local news outlet in Wichita, the Kansas city reeling from the Washington, D.C., midair collision, has lobbed a scathing attack on Donald Trump for glossing over the loss of 67 lives and talking about “DEI and dwarfs.” The Wichita Eagle’s opinion page hit out after the president’s press conference the morning after the tragedy. The publication, the biggest in the area and owned by the McClatchy Company, slammed Trump for displaying a lack of empathy over the American Airlines flight that depar