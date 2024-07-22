Trump and Other Leaders React to Biden Dropping Out

Clockwise from top left: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Ted Cruz. Credit - Getty Images (5)

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden posted a statement announcing an end to his bid for a second term. He has announced he will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to run for President instead against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Since the announcement, politicians on both sides of the aisle, as well as foreign leaders, have come forward to comment on his historic choice.

Read More: Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race, Upending White House Contest

Here’s a look at some key reactions to Biden’s stunning decision.

Donald Trump

Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, posted on his Truth Social account, saying that Biden— or, “Crooked Joe Biden,” as he calls him— was “not fit to run for President…And never was.”

He continued, “He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama, who Biden served under as Vice President from 2009 until 2017, posted his thorough response on his Medium page. The former President called Biden “a patriot of the highest order” for his choice to step aside.

Obama’s post chronicles his journey in picking Biden as his running mate in 2008, as well as his admiration of the President’s “deep empathy and hard-earned resilience”

Obama praised Biden’s leadership throughout his last four years in office, pointing to specific policies and accomplishments, from “lower[ing] the cost of prescription drugs” to “mobiliz[ing] the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” his statement continued. “It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”

Notably, Obama did not endorse Harris for President in his statement.

J.D. Vance

Ohio Senator and Trump’s recently-announced running mate in November’s election, J.D .Vance, also took to X to respond to Biden, calling him the “worst President in [his] lifetime.”

Vance criticized Harris’ support of the President’s policies, signing the statement with a challenge to whoever receives the Democratic bid: “Bring it on.”

“Over the last four years [Harris] co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries,” he wrote. “She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can't do the job.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President Hillary Clinton posted a joint statement on X. The two thanked Biden for his leadership during the pandemic and in the economy, stating that he “has advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of the nation.”

They endorse Harris for President and say “we will do whatever we can to support her.” The Clintons’ statement said that “nothing has made [them] more worried” for the country than “the threat posed by a second Trump term.”

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom, Gov. of California, thanked Biden on social media, saying that “he will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” he said.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries, praised Biden on X, saying that the President has “ earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.”

The Secretary of Transportation went on to say he was “proud to serve” under Biden and is “thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, opted for a simple, wordless response to the news of Biden’s choice to end his bid: a photo of former President Richard Nixon, who was the only President to resign from office. Nixon did so in 1974 as a result of the Watergate scandal.

Biden is not resigning the presidency, but he has decided to drop his campaign for a second term.

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, bashed the Democratic Party on X, as well as the Vice President Harris. “The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” he wrote.

“The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration,” he added.

He went on to argue that Biden should resign ahead of Election Day, saying, “November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Greg Abbott

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted by assailing Vice President Harris, calling her Biden’s “Borders Czar,” because immigration was in her policy portfolio as Vice President.

“I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers and National Guard on the border,” he wrote on X.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive and Biden’s opponent in the 2020 Democratic primary election, praised Biden’s presidency and thanked him for “all [he’s] done.”

“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” Sanders wrote.

Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen, Elizabeth Warren wrote a statement of support for the President on social media, calling his decision to step aside a “selfless action” and a “profound gift”:

“Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational,” she said in the statement. “He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024.”

She also endorsed Vice President Harris for President, stating that Harris “can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated her “love and gratitude” to President Biden on X.

“[Biden’s] legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” she wrote. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

Mitch McConnell

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Senator released his statement on Biden on his official Republican Leader page. In the statement, McConnell argued that the U.S. is “less prosperous and less secure” than when Trump was in office.

“Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve,” he said. He continued by assailing Democratic stances on key issues: “They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, shared his respect for Biden on X, and said that he looks forward to “working together during the remainder of his presidency.” He also stated that he believes Biden’s decision to step aside was based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

Simon Harris

Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris, thanked Biden in a statement shared on social media, crediting the U.S. president as “a voice for reason, effective multilateralism and shared solutions.”

He praised Biden’s efforts to support Ukraine in their war with Russia, and urged the President to focus on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in his last months as President.

“When we spoke on the phone last month, President Biden and I discussed his plans for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza. This plan remains the only way on the table to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, release hostages and allow aid to flow freely.”

Harris referenced Biden’s visits to Ireland, and the pride the President was taught to have in his Irish heritage.

“On a personal level, President Biden is a proud American with an Irish soul,” he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for his support of Ukraine in their war with Russia in a post on X, and said that Ukraine respects “today's tough but strong decision.”

“We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership,” he wrote. “He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”

The Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian government, told Russian media outlet SHOT after Biden’s announcement that it was monitoring the situation. “The elections are still four months away, and that is a long period of time in which a lot can change. We need to be patient and carefully monitor what happens. The priority for us is the special military operation,” Peskov said, referring to the Ukraine war.

Isaac Herzog

In a post on X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Biden for the friendship and “steadfast support for the Israeli people,” and sent well wishes to him and his wife, Jill Biden.

“As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples,” he wrote.

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that his “friend” Biden has “achieved a lot” for his country, Europe and the rest of the world during his tenure. “Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us,” Scholz said. “His decision not to run again deserves respect.”

Anthony Albanese

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Biden for his leadership and “ongoing service” in a post on X: “The Australia-US Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations.”

Christopher Luxon

After Biden’s announcement, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on X that the U.S. President “has dedicated his life to public service, and that is something that deserves much respect.” Luxon then thanked Biden for his leadership of the U.S. and his commitment to New Zealand. “I look forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency,” he said.

Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed Biden in a brief post on X, saying that his decision to withdraw from the U.S. presidential race was “probably the most difficult one in your life.”

“You’ve taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger,” Tusk wrote. “I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision.”

Justin Trudeau

Following Biden’s announcement, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a photo of him and the U.S. President together. “I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians—and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you.”

I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend.



To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you. pic.twitter.com/5mQvFn8INn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 21, 2024

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s authoritarian president Nicolas Maduro, who is also facing a hotly contested election, had warm words for Biden, saying that the U.S. leader made the “most sensible and correct decision.

"He prioritized his family and his health,” Maduro said at a campaign event Sunday.

“He realized that at that age and with weakened health he could not assume the reins of his country, let alone a presidential candidacy."

Maduro then told Biden to be “at peace with your conscience” for the “wise and correct” decision.

Pedro Sánchez

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez in a post on X, extended his “admiration and recognition” for Biden’s choice to pull out from the U.S. presidential race, calling it a “brave and dignified decision.”

“A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom,” Sánchez said.

Sánchez also applauded the Biden administration’s handling of major crises. “Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's Russian aggression,” he wrote.

Petr Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called Biden’s departure from the U.S. presidential race “the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades.”

“It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable,” Fiala wrote on X. “I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates.”

Jonas Gahr Støre

In a statement to Reuters, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he respects Biden’s decision not to run for reelection. “He justifies the decision by saying that he wants to put the country before himself,” he said. “That reasoning commands respect.”

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most prominent politicians over several decades, and a president who has carried out several important reforms,” Støre adds. “I particularly commend him for his leadership in NATO and look forward to working with Biden as the president of the United States until the end of January."

Correction, July 21

The original version of this story misstated Pete Buttigieg's role in the Biden Administration. He is not the former Secretary of Transportation, he is currently serving in that role.

